Senators Propose Increasing Social Security Retirement Age to 70 as Life Expectancy Drops

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Angus King (I-ME) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA), is currently discussing the possibility of increasing the retirement age for Social Security to around 70 years old, according to Semafor.

However, they have emphasized that they are not planning to reduce benefits for those who are currently receiving Social Security.

“This is an example of two leaders trying to find a solution to a clear and foreseeable danger,” spokespersons for Cassidy and King informed Semafor in a statement. “Although the final framework is still taking shape, there are no cuts for Americans currently receiving Social Security benefits in our plan. Indeed, many will receive additional benefits.

This news comes in light of recent reports that the average life expectancy in the United States has been decreasing for the past several years.

According to a recent report by PRB, young Americans have a lower life expectancy, indicating the need for "aggressive action" to improve survival rates for infants, children, and young adults.

The report highlights that Americans aged 15 to 24 are twice as likely to die as their counterparts in affluent nations like France, Germany, and Japan. Furthermore, the infant mortality rate in the United States is up to three times higher compared to these countries.

Semafor reports:

A bipartisan group led by Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Bill Cassidy, R-La. is considering gradually raising the retirement age to about 70 as part of their legislation to overhaul Social Security, Semafor has learned from two people briefed on their efforts.

Other options on the table include changing the existing formula that calculates monthly benefits from one based on a worker’s average earnings over 35 years to a different formula that’s based instead on the number of years spent working and paying into Social Security.

The plan also includes a proposed sovereign wealth fund (as previously reported by Semafor) that could be seeded with $1.5 trillion or more in borrowed money to jumpstart stock investments, the people said. If it fails to generate an 8% return, both the maximum taxable income and the payroll tax rate would be increased to ensure Social Security stays on track to be solvent another 75 years.

In a brief interview Monday evening on Capitol Hill, Cassidy said he’d been meeting with stakeholders for the past two years on the proposal, but that its details were still in flux. “You could really take a fund and, with certain assumptions, take all your revenue from there,” he told Semafor.