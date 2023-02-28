US Treasury Faces Challenges Transferring Frozen Russian Bank Assets to Ukraine, Pledges Another $1.25B in Aid

Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid an unannounced visit to Kiev to reaffirm the United States' backing for Ukraine, according to Reuters.

💬 “An important meeting with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. The United States has been powerfully supporting us since the first days of this war not only with weapons, but also on the financial front. We really appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/1Xv72YqSHb — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) February 27, 2023

President Joe Biden recently visited Ukraine to provide President Volodymyr Zelensky with an additional $500 million of aid from US taxpayers to support Ukraine's efforts in the ongoing war.

However, it seems that this financial assistance was not sufficient.

Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, is currently in Kiev to announce a transfer of $1.25 billion to Ukraine. This transfer is aimed at supporting Ukraine's economic recovery and reform efforts.

Reuters reports:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen swept into Kyiv on Monday on a surprise visit to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s invasion and promote U.S. economic aid that is bolstering Ukraine’s war effort. Yellen met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other key government officials just days into the war’s second year, repeating U.S. assurances delivered by President Joe Biden a week ago in Kyiv.

“America will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes,” Yellen, flanked by sandbags at the cabinet ministers’ office, told Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal, speaking through an interpreter, said the two discussed further U.S. sanctions on Russia aimed at weakening its economy and military and “confiscating frozen Russian assets and putting them to the benefit of the recovery of Ukraine." But Yellen told reporters in a phone briefing that there were still significant legal obstacles to fully seizing the $300 billion in Russian central bank assets frozen by sanctions. Yellen also announced the transfer of the first $1.25 billion from the latest, $9.9 billion tranche of economic and budget assistance from Washington.