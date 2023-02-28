Christian School Forfeits State Tournament Game Against Team With Transgender Athlete: 'It's Unfair and Unsafe'

Photo by Mark Kerrison / In Pictures via Getty Images / File

The Mid Vermont Christian School's girl's basketball team from Vermont has withdrawn from the Division IV basketball tournament, according to Valley News.

The decision to forfeit the game came after they discovered that the opposing team included a transgender player who was born a male.

Vicky Fogg, the Head of School at MVCS, declared to Valley News that "we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players."

“Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general,” Fogg added.

The Mid Vermont Christian School (MVCS) girls basketball team was supposed to play a first-round game against Long Trail School last Tuesday night. But because of its unwillingness to suit up against a team with a biologically male player, the school forfeited, and thus had to withdrawal from the year-end tournament. There is no law in Vermont prohibiting transgender female students from playing on girls sports teams.

The Vermont Principal's Association is the governing body for athletics in Vermont. In the past, it determined that students could participate in sports teams that correspond to the gender identity they use at school.

While there has been a lot of pressure for the team to back down and play in the tournament against their personal beliefs, the team continues to remain strong and defiant in the face of criticism from activists.

Republicans have applauded the team for refusing to play against a transgender player, claiming that more women's sports teams should follow suit, per the Gateway Pundit.

In recent months, the transgender policy implemented in Vermont has caused conflicts at various schools. For instance, a middle school girls' soccer coach was suspended last fall for sharing a private social media post where he "misgendered" a transgender student while defending his daughter, who had spoken out against the player's presence in the girls' locker room, according to Fox News.

Furthermore, at the same school, a group of female students was allegedly prohibited from using the locker room after expressing their discomfort with a biological male changing in the same space.

However, Governor Phil Scott, a Republican from Vermont, has consistently voiced his support for transgender student rights in schools. Specifically, in an April 2022 statement, he referenced research indicating that students who are denied access to locker rooms and bathrooms consistent with their gender identity are at a greater risk of experiencing violence, per Fox News.