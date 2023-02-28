'I May Be a White Boy, But I'm Not Stupid': Biden Slams Republicans Trying to Ban African American Studies

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

On Monday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a reception in the East Room to celebrate Black History Month, the Washington Examiner reports.

Kamala Harris takes the stage, immediately starts laughing uncontrollably pic.twitter.com/c6BR3DqRXA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 27, 2023

Then, Joe Biden stated, "I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid," receiving applause from the audience. “I know where the power is. You think I’m joking!”

Biden speaking at a Black History Month reception: "I may be a white boy, but I'm not stupid." pic.twitter.com/cAZIQOlTz9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 27, 2023

During the Black History Month reception at the White House, President Joe Biden indirectly referred to the stance of Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a potential Republican presidential candidate, regarding "woke" school curricula, according to the Washington Examiner.

Biden stressed the importance of teaching black history, specifically referencing the screening of the movie Till, which recounts the life of Emmett Till. Till, a black 14-year-old, was abducted, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955, along with several of his family members.

"We hosted a screening because it's important to say from the White House, for the entire country to hear, history matters. History matters, and black history matters," he said. "We can't just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know, to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation. That's what great nations do, and we are a great nation."

Amid criticism of DeSantis and others who have dismissed the draft curriculum for an African American studies Advanced Placement course, Vice President Kamala Harris stressed the importance of teaching black history. She emphasized that it is pivotal to ensure that students have a comprehensive understanding of African American contributions to society.

"Black history is American history, living history, breathing history," Harris declared. "History that we create every day and history that we then must teach and celebrate, a history that helps us to understand how the past has influenced the present."

"We will not, as a nation, build a better future for America by trying to erase America's past."