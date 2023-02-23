Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden Has 'Reduced Heating and Electricity Bills' for Homeowners and Working Families

Photo by The White House / Fox News

On Wednesday, Kamala Harris unveiled the Biden administration's latest proposal to decrease expenses for those looking to purchase a home, Fox Business reports.

“Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced an action that will save homebuyers and homeowners with new FHA-insured mortgages an average of $800 per year, lowering housing costs for an estimated 850,000 homebuyers and homeowners in 2023,” the White House announced in a statement.

Harris went on to claim that heating and electricity bills have come down thanks to the Biden administration.

“Every day Joe Biden and I talk about and work together with our partners….for working families,” Harris stated.

“We have reduced heating and electricity bills, so folks have more money in their pocket to buy things like school supplies, replace the dishwasher, take a family vacation,” she added.

VP HARRIS: "We have reduced heating and electricity bills, so folks have more money in their pocket to buy things like school supplies, replace the dishwasher or take a family vacation." pic.twitter.com/SCqxNurZXO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 22, 2023

According to Fox Business, the Republican National Committee responded to Harris' comments by pointing out the increase in electricity and gas expenses.

"What is she talking about? Electricity is up 11.9%, fuel oil is up 27.7%, and natural gas is up 26.7% over last year," RNC tweeted.

In January, President Biden celebrated the decrease in fuel prices following several months of unprecedented high prices at the gas station.

Nonetheless, his achievement was met with disapproval from the Republican party, who alleged that households have had to cope with escalated energy expenses under his administration, per Fox Business.