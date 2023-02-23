'Fit for Duty' Biden Falls Multiple Times - Barely Makes it Up the Air Force One Steps - in Viral Video

Photo by Reuters / New York Post

President Joe Biden, who had recently been declared "healthy," "vigorous," and "fit for duty" by the White House physician, was slowly ascending the steps when he stumbled and nearly fell flat on his face, according to the New York Post.

On Wednesday, President Biden faced difficulty maintaining his balance yet again, as he stumbled while climbing the steps of Air Force One during his departure from Poland.

Despite the trip-up, the 80-year-old president quickly regained his footing and proceeded to board the plane at Warsaw Chopin Airport.

Prior to entering the cabin, he briefly acknowledged the onlookers with a wave.

📷 BREAKING: Joe Biden FALLS up the stairs of Air Force One departing Warsaw, Poland pic.twitter.com/zPEJsbSFTe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2023

Many of Biden's Republican opponents took this as an opportunity to mock him.

"When will they have an escalator for Air Force 1?" one Twitter user asked.

"Anyone can fall down the stairs, but that there takes some real skill," another user said.

"Those stairs are a menace!" another chimed in.

"Can we include “physical challenges” in the next presidential debates?" another one inquired.

During a surprise two-day foreign trip to Eastern Europe, Joe Biden began his visit in Ukraine on Monday, where he assured President Zelensky of his unwavering support in their fight against Russia, according to the Washington Post. In addition, he pledged an increase in aid worth $500 million.

However, many Republicans have pointed out that this is not the first time an incident like this has happened.

In March of last year, he had some difficulty boarding Air Force One, reportedly due to strong winds causing him to stumble multiple times up the steps of Air Force One, News Punch reports.

After delivering a speech on the 2022 mid-term elections, he was observed stumbling while en route to California, per News Punch.

Biden recently underwent a physical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which did not encompass a cognitive test, in spite of some congressional Republicans' requests for one, the New York Post documents.