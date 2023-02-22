Reporter Says Pete Buttigieg Snapped a Picture of Her After Dodging Her Questions About Toxic Train Derailment Response

Photo by Gerry Broome/Pool via REUTERS

Jennie Taer, an investigative reporter from the Daily Caller News Foundation, approached Secretary Pete Buttigieg while he was heading out for the evening, the Daily Caller reports.

Taer asked him some basic questions about his response to the ecological disaster in East Palestine, but Buttigieg declined to answer.

Instead, he requested to take Taer's photograph, leading her to speculate that he may have been attempting to add her to a list of "undesirables" in news reporting.

I asked Secretary Buttigieg about the crisis in East Palestine, and I guess he didn’t like that so he took a pic of me. Im just doing my job, sir. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HjKNgF25FJ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 22, 2023

"The residents of East Palestine are asking when you are going to pay them a visit. What have you got to say to that?"

PETE BUTTIGIEG: "So I am planning to visit. I have followed the norm…" pic.twitter.com/XhDSEMnWQQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2023

“What do we have to say to the suffering people of Eastern Palestine, Ohio right now?” DCNF investigative reporter Jenny Taer questioned Buttigieg in a video made public on social media.

“I would like to share with you a dozen interviews that I did today. If you would like to have a conversation, please be sure to contact the press office,” Buttigieg replied.

He also added that he was taking some “personal time” for himself.

Buttigieg then inquired if he could snap a picture of the DCNF reporter using his phone toward the end of the video made public on Twitter.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced his intention to visit East Palestine, Ohio when the timing is appropriate, CNN reports.

He spoke to reporters on Monday and also revealed that his agency would be implementing new measures to enhance rail safety following a recent train derailment that has left nearby residents with concerns regarding the quality of their soil, air, and water.