Grand Jury Probing if Trump Broke the Law When Questioning Election Results Suggests a Long List of Indictments

Photo by Alex Brandon / AP file

The special grand jury investigating potential law violations by former President Donald Trump and his associates regarding the 2020 election outcome has suggested multiple individuals for indictment, Timcast reports.

“It is not a short list,” Emily Kohrs, the jury’s forewoman, announced to the New York Times , which initially reported the news of the indictments.

Kohrs, who is involved in the case, declined to disclose the individuals being recommended for indictment by the special grand jury.

When pressed by the Times about whether the jury suggested indicting Trump, Kohrs hinted that the outcome might not be surprising, stating, “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science” before going on to add that “you won’t be too surprised.”

The grand jury's recommendations are the result of an extensive investigation that involved questioning numerous witnesses over a period of several months.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis faces a historic decision should she proceed with indictments against Trump, as no former U.S. president has ever been indicted.

As sections of the special grand jury report were made public, a former Watergate prosecutor and former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York told Newsweek that he expects Trump to face indictment, days before the news was reported by The New York Times.

“We definitely started with the first phone call, the call to Secretary Raffensperger that was so publicized,” Kohrs continued.

“I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist. You probably have a fair idea of what may be in there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately.”