Adam Schiff Flips Out After 'Right-Wing Propogandist' Tucker Carlson Gets Jan. 6 Tapes - Says It'll Fuel Conspiracies

Photo by Screenshot: Fox News / Axios

Congressman Adam Schiff had a meltdown on Twitter when he learned that Speaker McCarthy had provided 44,000 hours worth of January 6 videos to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to The Gateway Pundit.

Schiff's emotions were running high as he expressed his frustration and disappointment with this development.

Axios has reported that House Speaker McCarthy provided Tucker Carlson at FOX News with access to more than 41,000 hours of Capitol footage from the January 6th incident.

As per an announcement made on Monday night by Carlson, he and his team were granted unrestricted access to over 44,000 hours of footage by Speaker McCarthy, NBC News documents.

The findings from this footage are expected to be covered by Tucker Carlson in the upcoming week.

Following this development, Schiff took to Twitter to accuse Carlson of being a "right-wing propagandist."

“Kevin McCarthy turned over Jan. 6 videos to right-wing propagandist Tucker Carlson,” Schiff stated. “A man who spews Kremlin talking points. Suggests Jan 6 was a false flag. And spreads the Big Lie.”

Although Schiff claims that the release of the Jan. 6 footage may fuel conspiracy theories, some Republicans claim otherwise, believing that the main reason why the footage was kept hidden from the public for so long was that it might contradict the official narrative of what happened that fateful day.

Carlson seems to believe the same thing, as he has said that the footage released to him contradicts “the story that we’ve been told for more than 2 years” about what happened on Jan. 6, per USA News.

After making those comments, however, Schiff received a lot of backlash on Twitter from Republican critics.

You know what doesn’t lie? Camera footage. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) February 20, 2023

Are you suggesting these videos will be useful for those promoting these “conspiracy theories”? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2023

Carlson declared to Axios reporter Mike Allen that “there was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret," USA News reports.