McDonald's Teams Up With Beyond Meat for Plant-Based "Chicken" Nuggets Amid Meat Inflation - After McPlant Burger Flop

The original Chicken McNugget made its debut on the American McDonald's menu in 1983, and within a year, it had become a global sensation. Since then, McDonald's Chicken McNuggets have consistently ranked among the most beloved items on their menu across the world.

The company is about to revolutionize the market by launching a vegan alternative to its iconic McNuggets, per MSN.

According to Associated Press, McDonald's is slated to release the McPlant Nuggets on February 22, but there's a small catch.

MSN reports that the new plant-based chicken nuggets will only be available in Germany for now.

These nuggets are crafted using a recipe made in collaboration with Beyond Meat and are comprised of peas, corn, wheat, and tempura batter.

In a similar vein, the fast food giant launched their McPlant burger in the U.S. towards the end of last year, also in partnership with Beyond Meat, which aims to satisfy the desire for a meat burger using only plant-based ingredients.

According to Oh My Mag, the McPlant burger had a disappointing performance in the United States, but it garnered positive feedback in Europe.

In fact, due to its underwhelming sales, McDonald's ultimately decided to remove the plant-based burger from its U.S. menus, with the average number of daily sales only reaching a mere 20 at their busiest locations.

Aside from McDonald's, other fast food chains have also reportedly joined forces with Beyond Meat.

In 2019, KFC tested out a meat-free fried "chicken" option for its menu.

This news comes in light of the fact that, in 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples, the Daily Meal reports.

The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.