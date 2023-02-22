DeSantis' Presidential Chances May Be Hurt by Florida's Image: It's all 'Crystal Meth and Alligators': MSNBC Contributor

Photo by Getty Images/AP

Jason Johnson, a commentator on MSNBC, noted that if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were to run for president, he could potentially face challenges in how voters nationwide view his state, according to Mediaite.

DeSantis is widely expected to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination, which would pit him against former President Donald Trump, who threw his hat in the ring back in November.

During his guest-hosting stint on Tuesday's episode of The ReidOut, Johnson brought to attention the stereotyping of certain states, which could potentially hinder the success of candidates hailing from those regions:

In my view, there are three states that you can’t really run from if you’re trying to win across America. You run from New York, you’re too crazy, you’re a liberal. You run from California, you’re too crazy, you’re liberal and you’re trying to make sure I can’t get plastic straws. You run from Florida, it’s all crystal meth and alligators, right? I mean, that’s what people think. And I’m not saying that’s the case. I’m saying those are sort of the national reputations of those states.

So, when you see Ron DeSantis running and claiming that he’s going do for America what he’s done in Florida, it seems like that’d be a problem.

During the show, he played a video in which DeSantis proudly discussed his achievements.

“So what have we done in Florida? When they were talking about defunding police and slashing budgets, we said, ‘Not on my watch,'” the governor declared. “As much as I’m proud that Florida is doing well, I want the country to do well. I want all of these communities to do well.”

Johnson inquired from his guest, Kurt Bardella, whether the policies of the governor on policing and crime were prominent factors shaping people's perceptions of Florida.

“No,” he responded, and then brought up the more prominent issues in the state. “If he thinks for instance, most of this country wants to spend most of their time banning books, that they want to spend their time dealing with mass shootings, if they want to spend their time ignoring the catastrophic impacts of climate change, which by the way, will hit the state of Florida first – that’s not a recipe for a good national conversation, a healthy national conversation.”

Currently, DeSantis boasts a higher net favorability rating than both Trump and Biden among registered voters in the 10 states with the tightest presidential margins in the 2020 election, according to a Morning Consult poll.