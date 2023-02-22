Mega-Donor to Trump Switches Support to DeSantis: 'Name-Calling Has Turned People Off' - Trump Calls Him 'Meatball Ron'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d97KC_0kvKLvBy00
Photo byGaelen Morse/Reuters

DeSantis boasts a higher net favorability rating than both Trump and Biden among registered voters in the 10 states with the tightest presidential margins in the 2020 election, according to a Morning Consult poll.

As the 2024 Presidential race heats up, Trump has launched multiple verbal assaults against DeSantis, resorting to name-calling such as 'Meatball Ron'. He has also made statements implying that Florida was better off before DeSantis's tenure.

“Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there. People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious. Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!” Trump raged on Truth Social.

This week, both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Donald Trump will host separate fundraising events in close proximity to each other in Florida, Mediaite reports.

While some former Trump donors have already switched their allegiance to DeSantis, including a former Trump mega-donor who previously served as an ambassador under the former president, it remains to be seen how the events will impact each other's respective fundraising efforts.

On Tuesday, Alex Isenstadt of Politico reported that DeSantis's upcoming event would face scrutiny over the attending donors. Specifically, people are interested in how many former Trump supporters will be in attendance, and whether they are considering switching allegiance to the Florida governor.

According to Isenstadt, DeSantis is following the typical protocol of a candidate before announcing a presidential bid. He is set to publish a book and embark on nationwide travels to enhance his profile on a national scale. What's more, DeSantis has managed to attract a substantial number of former Trump donors to his cause.

“The list of defectors includes Arizona donor Don Tapia, a retired electrical company executive who served as Trump’s ambassador to Jamaica. Tapia was a six-figure contributor to Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns — but said that he had decided to back DeSantis should he run in 2024,” Isenstadt writes.

“The name-calling has turned a lot of people off,” Tapia stated when speaking to Politico about his decision to endorse DeSantis instead of Trump. “Let me tell you, we don’t like that.”

Tapia anticipated that the retreat would draw in a significant number of previous Trump supporters who are now considering lending their support to DeSantis.

According to Mediaite, the Florida governor is expected to provide a presentation that focuses on his successful reelection campaign. Additionally, he will address his recent political initiatives, such as his ongoing dispute with Disney, his choice to transport planes of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, and his efforts to combat what he refers to as "woke" liberalism.

However, many Republicans believe that pitting Trump and DeSantis against each other in the 2024 Republican primary could be a purposeful strategy to ensure a Democratic victory.

Trump continues to blast DeSantis on his social media, recently putting a new nickname to the test for his main rival in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Recently, despite claiming that he would not use it, he dubbed the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, "Meatball Ron" after announcing that he would "never call" him that, The Guardian reports.

