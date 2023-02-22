Republican Governor to Trump: 'Thank You for Your Service, But We're Moving On' in 2024 Primary - You Won't Beat Biden

Photo by AP file photos / Boston Herald

According to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, the Republican Party is looking to shift away from former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 primary.

He stated that the party is "moving on" from Trump and seeking new leadership for the future, Mediaite reports.

When he appeared on Fox News' Special Report on Tuesday, Sununu refrained from disclosing whether he intends to run for the presidency.

“The race for president hasn’t really started,” he said when speaking to anchor Bret Baier. “No one’s really thinking that way. Remember, we’re just coming out of November of ’22. And you and I are in this world talking about it all the time, but the average American? They’re dealing with inflation, they’re dealing with high housing prices, record debt at the household level.”

He then transitioned to focus on Trump.

“And look my message to, about President Trump is we thank you for your service. Great. But we’re moving on. Americans are not in the mode of just settling. Right? We’re never gonna say, The best opportunity for tomorrow’s leadership is yesterday’s leadership.’ We want the next generation.”

“I don’t think anything’s gonna get his poll numbers up. And as this race actually heats up and people start paying attention, there’s just gonna be a lot of other options on the table.”

“And for the people who say the more candidates get in – if you choose to – the more the chances are that the former president shoots the gap and becomes the nominee,” Baier replied.

“So here’s the key,” Sununu said. “I don’t care how many get in. You gotta have the discipline to get out. And that’s what a lot of folks did not have in ’16.”

The governor's hopeful that the withdrawal of lower-polling candidates will occur sooner than later, paving the way for a strong contender to challenge Trump, who has already announced his candidacy.

Sununu previously stated his belief that Trump is unlikely to defeat President Joe Biden.

CNN Politics has reported that the majority of Americans seem to be dissatisfied with both Trump and Biden as potential winners of the 2024 presidential race.

A recent poll conducted by the Washington Post-ABC News showed that only 44% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents expressed a desire for Trump to win the party nomination in 2024. Similarly, a mere 31% of Democrats showed support for Biden to be renominated.