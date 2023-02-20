New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Offers to Teach DeSantis About Proper 'Values' as He Starts Pro-Police Tour Through Crime-Ridden Cities

Eden Reports

Photo byAl Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The team of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis responded to a comment made by Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who offered to educate the Florida governor on the values of his city, according to Fox News.

Adams directed criticism towards DeSantis as the governor initiated a pro-police tour of cities experiencing record-high crime rates in New York City on Monday.

"Welcome to NYC, [DeSantis], a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and health care," Adams stated on Monday.

"We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here," the mayor added.

Christina Pushaw, the spokesperson for DeSantis' campaign, swiftly responded by pointing out that New York City had the highest number of departures compared to other metropolitan areas in the previous year.

"Nice rhetoric – but here’s reality: More Americans fled NYC than any other metro area last year," Pushaw said. "More Americans moved to Florida than any other state."

"You know this, Mayor Adams, and you’ve talked (accurately) about crime pushing people out of NYC. Florida’s crime rate meanwhile is at a 50-year low."

"Maybe it’s you who can learn from [DeSantis]?"

According to newly released police data, the streets of New York are experiencing their most dangerous period in over 15 years, the New York Post reports.

The soaring rate of felony crimes has led to over 170,000 reported incidents in the city, marking a record high since the NYPD began publicly sharing such statistics in 2006.

In 2022 alone, there were 172,852 felony crimes reported, which is a 20.4% increase from the 143,522 complaints recorded in 2021.

"It’s a law enforcement rally to send a message back to some of our elected officials that the laws that they have enacted in the state of New York are not working – specifically the bail reform laws – and it’s putting my members, detectives and cops in danger, as well as the public," DeSantis said when discussing the tour, Fox 13 reports. "It’s gone too far to the left over the last couple of years."

"Well, he doesn’t represent the values of the people in Illinois," Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker declared when speaking to WGN 9, according to Fox 13, after DeSantis indicated he might visit Chicago. "In fact, he is the antithesis of that. He’s demonstrated that he’s homophobic, that he has tendencies to promote racism."

Republicans have made predictions that DeSantis's recent actions hint at a potential presidential run in 2024, though no official announcement has been made yet.

