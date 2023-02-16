Rural Oregon Counties' Efforts to Secede from 'Radical' Urban Areas Gain Momentum With 'Greater Idaho' Bill Passage

Photo by Idaho County Free Press / www.greateridaho.org

The Idaho House of Representatives has passed a bill known as the "Greater Idaho" bill, which seeks to expand the state's territory by moving the Oregon-Idaho border to encompass a significant portion of Eastern Oregon.

The bill grants Idaho lawmakers the authority to initiate discussions with their counterparts in Oregon to explore the feasibility of relocating the state line.

Reps. Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls and Judy Boyle of Midvale collaborated on the joint resolution aimed at initiating formal talks with the Legislature of Oregon.

The resolution received a favorable outcome, passing with a 41-28 vote.

"America's actually watching; we're not the only state looking to do this," Ehardt said.

While debating on the House floor, supporters of the bill argued that adopting Idaho's laws in eastern Oregon would be beneficial in distancing the state's drug laws from the existing population centers of Idaho.

According to the report, supporters also pointed to an economic analysis conducted by the Claremont Institute, which demonstrates that the incorporation of rural Oregon counties into Idaho would result in a positive net financial outcome for the latter.

Although the Oregon Legislature proposed a bill that would permit such discussions, it has been dormant since early January and has yet to show any progress.

The Greater Idaho Movement, a secession movement backed by legislators from both Idaho and Oregon, is gaining momentum in its bid to persuade 15 conservative counties in rural Oregon to secede and join Idaho.

Thus far, 11 counties in eastern Oregon have voted in favor of the move, prompting Idaho lawmakers to introduce legislation to explore the relocation of the Idaho/Oregon state boundary with their counterparts in the Oregon State Legislature.

In support of the movement, a Republican State Senator in Oregon has also put forward a bill to initiate talks with Idaho.

Mike McCarter, the leader of The Greater Idaho Movement, maintains that this move will finally give a voice to eastern Oregon voters in state affairs if the counties successfully join Idaho. He argues that Idaho, a state with traditional values and a rural character, presents a viable alternative to Oregon's politically dominant liberal urban areas.