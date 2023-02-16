Half a Million Residents Have Fled California in Only Two Years as Exodus Continues, Most Say They Can't Afford Housing

Eden Reports

According to the latest census figures, California's population has decreased by over 500,000 people in the past two years, which is significantly higher than the 143,000 residents lost by New York state during the same time frame.

This trend of outmigration from both states has resulted in a significant population boost for Republican states such as Texas, Utah, and Florida.

Texas gained approximately 700,000 new residents between 2020 and 2022, while Florida welcomed nearly 900,000 people to its state.

"Much of the net migration out of California was “people seeking safe refuge during the "disease outbreak” with parents or friends, causing people to “get out of the central cities,” stated Dowell Myers, a professor of policy, planning, and demography at USC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XIHV_0kp9yege00
Photo byAl Seib / Los Angeles Times

The state “still attracts them, it just can’t hold them as well,” Myers added, pointing out that a lot of young individuals come to California as renters, then eventually flee for lower housing prices elsewhere.

“People who are leaving are much more likely to be homeowners after they leave,” he said.

Experts report that California has experienced a population decrease in recent years, with the disease outbreak accelerating this trend by motivating more individuals to relocate to other regions.

High housing expenses serve as the principal reason behind the exodus, but other factors, such as lengthy commutes, large urban centers' crowds, crime, and pollution, contribute to people's decision to leave.

Moreover, the newfound flexibility of remote work has provided individuals with the option to live in places other than big cities, adding to the reasons for relocation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Democrats# Republicans# Immigration# Economy

Comments / 313

Published by

Providing you with a unique take on current events. Follow me now!

Seattle, WA
16K followers

More from Eden Reports

East Palestine, OH

Reporter Says Pete Buttigieg Snapped a Picture of Her After Dodging Her Questions About Toxic Train Derailment Response

Jennie Taer, an investigative reporter from the Daily Caller News Foundation, approached Secretary Pete Buttigieg while he was heading out for the evening, the Daily Caller reports.

Read full story
22 comments

Grand Jury Probing if Trump Broke the Law When Questioning Election Results Suggests a Long List of Indictments

The special grand jury investigating potential law violations by former President Donald Trump and his associates regarding the 2020 election outcome has suggested multiple individuals for indictment, Timcast reports.

Read full story
3 comments

Adam Schiff Flips Out After 'Right-Wing Propogandist' Tucker Carlson Gets Jan. 6 Tapes - Says It'll Fuel Conspiracies

Congressman Adam Schiff had a meltdown on Twitter when he learned that Speaker McCarthy had provided 44,000 hours worth of January 6 videos to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to The Gateway Pundit.

Read full story
74 comments

McDonald's Teams Up With Beyond Meat for Plant-Based "Chicken" Nuggets Amid Meat Inflation - After McPlant Burger Flop

The original Chicken McNugget made its debut on the American McDonald's menu in 1983, and within a year, it had become a global sensation. Since then, McDonald's Chicken McNuggets have consistently ranked among the most beloved items on their menu across the world.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

DeSantis' Presidential Chances May Be Hurt by Florida's Image: It's all 'Crystal Meth and Alligators': MSNBC Contributor

Jason Johnson, a commentator on MSNBC, noted that if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were to run for president, he could potentially face challenges in how voters nationwide view his state, according to Mediaite.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Mega-Donor to Trump Switches Support to DeSantis: 'Name-Calling Has Turned People Off' - Trump Calls Him 'Meatball Ron'

DeSantis boasts a higher net favorability rating than both Trump and Biden among registered voters in the 10 states with the tightest presidential margins in the 2020 election, according to a Morning Consult poll.

Read full story
3 comments

Republican Governor to Trump: 'Thank You for Your Service, But We're Moving On' in 2024 Primary - You Won't Beat Biden

According to New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, the Republican Party is looking to shift away from former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 primary. He stated that the party is "moving on" from Trump and seeking new leadership for the future, Mediaite reports.

Read full story
24 comments

Swalwell Spent Half a Million in Donor and Campaign Money on Travel, Luxury Expenses Amid Record Inflation: Fox News

Inflation in the United States slowed to 6.4% in January, marking the seventh consecutive month of easing. However, despite this decline, inflation remains considerably high, surpassing pre-pandemic levels by several magnitudes, CNN Business reports.

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Offers to Teach DeSantis About Proper 'Values' as He Starts Pro-Police Tour Through Crime-Ridden Cities

The team of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis responded to a comment made by Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who offered to educate the Florida governor on the values of his city, according to Fox News.

Read full story
13 comments

'Impeach Biden or Give Us National Divorce': Rep. Greene Demands Red States Secede, Says Biden Chose Ukraine Over U.S.

On President's Day, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested that red states secede from the United States of America, according to Mediaite. “We need a national divorce,” Greene wrote on Twitter. “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

Read full story
31 comments

Biden's Past Remarks on Funding Ukrainian Pensions Get Backlash as Half of Americans Don't Have Enough Retirement Saving

An old video clip of President Joe Biden from April 2022 surfaced, wherein he appealed for American taxpayer money to fund Ukrainian pensions, according to Breitbart. This has stirred up resentment among citizens, particularly as the country grapples with the potential depletion of social security by the mid-2030s, Breitbart reports.

Read full story
59 comments
Florida State

Nikki Haley Criticizes DeSantis's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill for Not Going 'Far Enough'

Nikki Haley (R), former governor of South Carolina, voiced her criticism of the 'Don't Say Gay' legislation signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022.

Read full story
47 comments

'Do You Believe in the Tooth Fairy?' - Senator Grills Activist on How Spending $50 Trillion Would End Global Warming

On Wednesday, Senator John Kennedy grilled Dr. Robert Litterman, the founder of Kepos Capital and the Chair of the Climate-Related Market Risk Subcommittee of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Read full story
16 comments

Joe Biden Claims He Participated in the Civil Rights Movement as a Public Defender

On Thursday, the East Room hosted a screening of "Till," a new film depicting the tragedy of Emmett Till's lynching. Presided over by President Joe Biden, the event was an opportunity to reflect on this dark chapter in American history.

Read full story
349 comments
Chesapeake, VA

ACLU Calls 'After School Satan Club' at Virginia Primary School a Win for Free Speech and Religious Liberty

Following a lengthy delay, the inaugural gathering of an After School Satan Club took place on Thursday evening at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to The Hill.

Read full story
62 comments

Biden is the 'Strongest, Boldest' President We've Had, VP Harris Says After NBC Reporter Asks About His Low Popularity

This week, Andrea Mitchell of NBC conducted an exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, during which she posed a series of questions about President Joe Biden. In the interview, Harris expressed her confidence that President Biden will seek re-election and affirmed her intention to run alongside him as his running mate once again.

Read full story
106 comments

Biden Proposes Taking Back $4.7 Billion from Medicare Advantage After Accusing Republicans of Wanting to Slash Medicare

During his recent State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made claims about the priorities of the House Republican Conference in the 118th Congress that were reported to be inaccurate.

Read full story
1316 comments
Ohio State

FEMA Says Ohio Isn't Eligible for Disaster Assistance Because Toxic Train Derailment Isn't a 'Traditional Disaster'

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine requested federal disaster assistance from the Biden administration after a train derailment in the state earlier this month resulted in a significant release of toxic chemicals.

Read full story
82 comments
Bethesda, MD

Biden's Physician Says He's 'Healthy,' 'Vigorous,' 'Fit for Duty' - Doesn't Give Any Cognitive Test

On Thursday, President Joe Biden underwent a routine medical checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. As the oldest president in history, his examination was closely monitored, particularly since he is making preparations for an anticipated reelection campaign.

Read full story
87 comments

'Give Me a Break, Man!' Biden Snaps at Reporter for Asking if He's Compromised by His Family's Business Dealings

During a speech about the recent shooting down of flying objects by the U.S., President Joe Biden admonished a reporter who called out questions after his remarks. The focus on these incidents shifted from the news cycle surrounding a spy balloon to a fresh wave of unidentified aerial phenomena, prompting criticism of the U.S. government's response.

Read full story
379 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy