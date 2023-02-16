Half a Million Residents Have Fled California in Only Two Years as Exodus Continues, Most Say They Can't Afford Housing

According to the latest census figures, California's population has decreased by over 500,000 people in the past two years, which is significantly higher than the 143,000 residents lost by New York state during the same time frame.

This trend of outmigration from both states has resulted in a significant population boost for Republican states such as Texas, Utah, and Florida.

Texas gained approximately 700,000 new residents between 2020 and 2022, while Florida welcomed nearly 900,000 people to its state.

"Much of the net migration out of California was “people seeking safe refuge during the "disease outbreak” with parents or friends, causing people to “get out of the central cities,” stated Dowell Myers, a professor of policy, planning, and demography at USC.

Photo by Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

The state “still attracts them, it just can’t hold them as well,” Myers added, pointing out that a lot of young individuals come to California as renters, then eventually flee for lower housing prices elsewhere.

“People who are leaving are much more likely to be homeowners after they leave,” he said.

Experts report that California has experienced a population decrease in recent years, with the disease outbreak accelerating this trend by motivating more individuals to relocate to other regions.

High housing expenses serve as the principal reason behind the exodus, but other factors, such as lengthy commutes, large urban centers' crowds, crime, and pollution, contribute to people's decision to leave.

Moreover, the newfound flexibility of remote work has provided individuals with the option to live in places other than big cities, adding to the reasons for relocation.