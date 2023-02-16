FBI Privately Searched, Retrieved Materials from Biden's Document Stash at the University of Delaware

Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

According to a source familiar with the investigation, the FBI has carried out two searches at the University of Delaware as part of the inquiry into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, as reported by CNN.

The source revealed that recent searches that had not been previously disclosed were carried out with the approval and collaboration of the president's legal team.

The website of the University of Delaware reveals that the collection of papers from the president's tenure in the Senate is located in the library of his alma mater.

Over the course of two separate days, investigators retrieved materials from two distinct university locations.

While the retrieved material did not appear to have classified markings, the FBI is currently in the process of reviewing them.

The searches yielded two distinct batches of documents: an archive of materials from Biden's tenure in the US Senate and documents sent to the university by Biden in recent years.

According to the website, the collection of over 1,850 boxes of records, which arrived at the university in 2012, has yet to be made available to the public.

Investigators have recently conducted searches at the University of Delaware in an effort to uncover any classified documents that have not yet been discovered.

Along with searches of Joe Biden's residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and his office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, the FBI discovered classified documents at his Wilmington home and obtained materials related to his time in the Senate from the same location.

The Penn Biden Center office was also searched, and some materials were taken.

According to CNN, these searches represent the latest attempts to locate any previously unknown classified documents.

Ian Sams, a spokesperson for Biden, had previously declined to answer questions about the FBI's search for classified documents at other locations and did not disclose their search at the University of Delaware.

White House Counsel Spokesman Ian Sams refuses to answer if the FBI has searched any other locations pic.twitter.com/lQWkFKmWQ1 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 1, 2023