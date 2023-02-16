Pete Buttigieg Says Ohio Train Derailment is Trump's Fault Amid Criticism for Waiting 10 Days to Address the Incident

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg partially attributed the recent train derailment, which involved the transportation of hazardous materials in Ohio, to the Trump administration's decision to roll back a relatively obscure safety regulation.

During the evening of Tuesday, Buttigieg highlighted that his agency had implemented a sequence of measures to enhance rail safety through substantial investments.

However, he stated that the Trump administration's decision had limited their efforts.

In 2018, the DOT withdrew a proposed rule that had been suggested three years earlier, which mandated trains carrying hazardous chemicals to utilize electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) brakes. The reason provided was that the benefits of this technology were inconclusive.

"In the wake of the East Palestine derailment and its impact on hundreds of residents, we’re seeing lots of newfound or renewed (and welcome) interest in our work on rail safety, so I wanted to share more about what we’ve been doing in this area," Buttigieg tweeted.

"We’re constrained by law on some areas of rail regulation (like the braking rule withdrawn by the Trump administration in 2018 because of a law passed by Congress in 2015), but we are using the powers we do have to keep people safe," the transportation secretary added. "And of course, I’m always ready to work with Congress on furthering (or in some cases, restoring) our capacity to address rail safety issues."

Buttigieg's response prompted further criticism from Biden's Republican opponents.

What a lame excuse. Buttigieg is useless.

It’s 2023 @PeteButtigieg.

Stop blaming Trump.https://t.co/aQjGqJNkyB

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 15, 2023

Pete Buttigieg is a complete embarrassment and would have been fired months ago if he performed this poorly in the private sector. https://t.co/yRBsDF8Q9q — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) February 15, 2023

Buttigieg's delayed response to the derailment has faced criticism. He took 10 days to acknowledge the incident and pledged to leverage all relevant authorities to establish accountability and ensure safety.

On February 3, a hazardous train carrying vinyl chloride derailed in Columbiana County, Ohio, near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Norfolk Southern Railroad, the company in charge of the operation, decided to release the colorless gas to avoid a potential explosion, risking the release of lethal fumes into the atmosphere. As a safety measure, the residents were evacuated, and they were only allowed to return on February 9, after being told it was safe.

Despite the Environmental Protection Agency, Norfolk Southern, and Ohio officials conducting air monitoring in the affected area, some locals and experts remain wary of the safety of the location. They fear it may still be unsafe to return.

Buttigieg attributed partial responsibility for the rule change in the Trump administration. This change occurred after the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by former President Barack Obama in December 2015.

The act set up an updated regulatory impact analysis process, involving independent studies and testing, for the DOT regarding the ECP brake provision.

As per the Government Publishing Office, the DOT mentioned in 2018 that the ECP brake requirements were unlikely to be cost-effective under any assessed scenario.