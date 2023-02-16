After Devoting $4B to Border Control Since 'Biden Won't Take Crisis Seriously,' Texas GOP Aims to Spend an Extra $4.6B

Photo by REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Phot/File Photo

Republican lawmakers in Texas have put forth a proposal that would allocate over $4 billion towards border security to sustain the funding of Operation Lone Star for the first two years of President Biden's term.

Reportedly, the amount dedicated to this cause has witnessed a notable surge from the initial $800 million. The current expenses exceed what state legislators had originally set aside for border security.

In 2007, the Legislature granted $110 million for border security, sparking a precedent that has since lost its financial weight. Presently, the two-year sum of $110 million would only suffice for a mere three weeks of expenses under the current budget.

The majority of democratic state legislators have shown resistance towards border expenditure. Only a handful of lawmakers voted affirmatively for a $1.8 billion appropriation in 2021, which allocated funds for a state border wall.

According to reports, Democratic members in Texas have consistently characterized the border control initiative known as "Operation Lone Star" as a mere "publicity stunt" by Republicans aimed at securing more votes.

The move was widely criticized as yet another ploy by the Republicans to secure Governor Abbott's re-election for a third term. However, it appears that their strategy may have been successful, as the Governor has indeed secured another term in office.

Upon signing the border control proclamation, Governor Greg Abbott deemed it a vital measure to thwart the influx of drugs and migrant border crossings.

He clarified that the decision stemmed from the lack of action taken by the Biden administration to tackle the border crisis. His stance on the matter has remained unwavering ever since.

The Democrats have been unable to hinder the Republicans' actions and have criticized their spending as wasteful, pointing out that it does little to deter border traffic or prevent drug smuggling, which primarily takes place at ports of entry.

Meanwhile, Texas Republicans have displayed no sign of diminishing their efforts to secure the border and restrict immigration.