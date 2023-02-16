Biden Says Influence Selling Probe Won't Go Far, Hunter's Lawyer Rebuffs GOP Request for Docs Linked to Family Dealings

Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

House Republicans made their initial inquiry into President Biden's family members last week, requesting them to furnish various documents regarding their international business activities.

However, the move was swiftly met with opposition from Hunter Biden's lawyer, who declined to comply with the request.

Competing letters were exchanged, one requesting information and the other rejecting it.

This exchange has set the stage for a protracted conflict that will likely test the limits of congressional oversight into the affairs of a president's relatives.

President Joe Biden previously dismissed the Republican investigation into claims of his family's influence peddling, suggesting that the public doesn't have any interest in it.

"The public's not going to pay attention to that," Biden said during an interview with PBS. "They want these guys to do something. If the only thing they can do is make up things about my family, it's not going to go very far."

Hunter Biden's legal team has issued a letter to the investigative committee in response to the ongoing inquiry.

The attorney has raised strong objections to the extensive scope of the investigation, stating that it amounts to a "sweeping attempt to collect an expansive array of documents and communications from President Biden and his family."

The attorney's correspondence expresses their apprehension about the substantial volume of data sought by the Republicans, specifically James Comer, who presides over the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Comer said in the following statement:

If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security.

Comer has recently sent out official letters to Hunter Biden and his business partner Eric Schwerin, claiming that the Biden family has been engaged in "influence peddling."

The letters were also addressed to James Biden, the president's brother, and demanded a range of documents such as financial records, schedules, and transcripts of conversations with certain individuals.

Moreover, the requests included a demand for James and Hunter Biden to hand over any files that had been designated as "classified."

Hunter Biden's legal team has responded to the committee's demands and raised concerns about the proper limits of government inquiries.

As the investigation into his dealings continues, it has garnered widespread attention and sparked a national conversation.

Since 2018, the federal investigation into the president's son has been ongoing, with the U.S. Attorney in Delaware currently holding the power to determine whether criminal charges will be sought.

In December 2020, Hunter Biden finally acknowledged his awareness of the investigation, maintaining his innocence despite admitting to a past riddled with drug addiction.

While he denied any wrongdoing, his father also defended him against allegations of illegal activity.