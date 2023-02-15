Biden's Border Solution: New Program Hides Number of Migrants Entering the Country Through Pre-Legalization Process

The Biden administration has been claiming that border crossings are decreasing, with the White House going as far as to say that Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure the border.

However, some people are not convinced.

Todd Bensman, a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), claims that the recent CBP One program implemented by the Biden administration does not actually decrease the number of border crossings, despite what the administration may report.

Bensman explains that the program simply "pre-approves" migrants attempting to cross the border, allowing them to claim legitimate status before entering the country and making CBP and Border Patrol report lower numbers of apprehensions and crossings.

According to CBP statistics, December was the worst month on record for the border crisis.

Despite this, CBP is attempting to reassure the American public that the situation is improving.

Bensman claims that the January report does show a significant decrease in migrant apprehensions, but this is simply a move by the Biden administration to hide the real numbers rather than an improvement in border security. The reality is that the border crossings have continued at the same high levels, but now migrants have a means of legitimizing their status through CBP One.

The CBP One mobile application was initially released in October 2020; however, it is now being utilized in a different manner, according to Bensman.

As per the new plan announced on January 5, the app is exclusively available to the largest migrant groups, consisting of up to 360,000 migrants each year.

These groups are encouraged to apply for "humanitarian parole" from outside of the United States using the CBP One app.

They receive assistance from the United Nations (UN), Mexico, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in finding a U.S. sponsor, developing a "plausible" sob story, and gathering the necessary application documents while they wait.

This results in a perceived significant reduction in migrant border crossings, even though the crossings continue to occur just as frequently.

According to Bensman, the new program is likely to entice even more migrants to come to America. With the promise of a coveted U.S. work permit and no longer needing to spend thousands of dollars on smugglers, there are already thousands of migrants lining up for the "pre-legalization" CBP One program, with that number expected to grow.

CBP Commissioner Troy Miller has claimed that the CBP One program announcement has drastically reduced border crossings from 1,100 a day to just 100. The program also reportedly only allows for 30,000 migrants per month. However, this number lacks crucial context. The Biden administration is claiming to have solved the border crisis, but in reality, hundreds of thousands of migrants are still crossing the southern border every month.

