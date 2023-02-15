484.5K Migrants Apprehended in Texas Alone So Far in Fiscal Year 2023 - Up 21% from Last Year

Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/The Texas Tribune

The situation at the United States' southern border appears to show little improvement as the White House continues to claim that the border is secure.

Record-high numbers of migrants crossed the border into the U.S. in the first few months of 2023. Though the official number of migrants has shown a decrease, this trend is primarily due to a newly-introduced program that permits tens of thousands of migrants to enter the country every month using a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app allowing them to claim legitimized status before entering the country.

In Texas border sectors alone, nearly 500,000 migrants were apprehended in the first four months of Fiscal Year 2023 (i.e., from October to January). This accounts for approximately 64% of all apprehensions, implying that countless more migrants are entering through other border states such as Arizona.

In the first four months of Fiscal Year 23, agents stationed in the El Paso, Big Bend, Del Rio, Laredo, and Rio Grande Valley sectors have apprehended 484,527 migrants who crossed from Mexico. This marks a significant surge from the same period in the previous year (FY22) when agents encountered 400,219 migrants - an increase of 21%.

Although three of the five border sectors in Texas reported significant decreases in apprehensions, the remaining two sectors saw noteworthy increases that made up for the declines.

For instance, El Paso agents apprehended a staggering 192,329 migrants in just four months, representing a 187 percent increase compared to the same period last year when only 67,048 migrants were apprehended.

Furthermore, single adults constituted the majority of the demographic group of the migrants apprehended in the Texas-based border sectors.

Critics argue that the Biden administration's approach to handling the influx of migrants is simply to utilize the CBP One app to categorize them as legitimate, thereby concealing the true count of migrants crossing the border.