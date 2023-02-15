As Seafood Prices Rise, a Startup Claims to Have Engineered Plant-Based Salmon That's Just Like the Real Thing

Photo by New School Foods

In the final quarter of 2022, prominent seafood producers experienced a significant decline in profits due to a combination of factors including rising costs and decreased consumption resulting from inflation.

According to Viecombank Securities analysts, the cost of seafood feed had increased significantly, ranging from 40% to 60% by the end of last year compared to three years ago.

Now, New School Foods, a Canadian start-up, has announced the development of new technology to produce plant-based salmon fillets that replicate the appearance, texture, and taste of wild salmon.

The company has stated that its team has succeeded in recreating the essential elements of a salmon fillet that include “aligned muscle fibers, connective tissue, fats, and other components."

Additionally, it said that the product provides an equivalent amount of protein and Omega-3 fatty acids.

Plant-based meat substitutes have been available for years, with Fry Family Food Company, Beyond Meat, and Impossible Foods being some of the most recognized brands in a rapidly growing industry.

However, alternatives for fish and seafood have not garnered the same level of media attention as meat options.

New School Foods has developed a product that is not yet available in the market, which they claim has almost all the characteristics of real salmon while being made from plants.

This news comes in light of the recent launch of Yo Eggs' plant-based poached egg alternative to eateries in Los Angeles, alongside a prominent supermarket chain's decision to stock plant-based meat. It appears that the widespread availability of plant-based food may soon become a reality.