'Crime Tourism': International Burglary Gangs Raiding High-End Residential Communities With Lax Criminal Justice Laws

Photo by Hillsborough Police Department / The Daily Mail

Law enforcement officials are cautioning the public about an alarming trend known as "burglary tourism," which involves proficient thieves from foreign countries traveling to the United States with the intention of committing theft.

According to NewsNation, these burglars are often legally present in the U.S. and possess exceptional thievery skills. Southern California neighborhoods such as Redondo Beach have witnessed a surge in such criminal activity.

This trend entails individuals entering the country for lawful purposes but engaging in criminal acts once they arrive. Moreover, the phenomenon is not limited to Southern California and is occurring across the United States.

Law enforcement officials nationwide are closely monitoring particular groups who are known to target specific regions. Many of them gain entry to the United States through a visa waiver program that grants them 90 days for tourism or business purposes.

Numerous homes throughout the country, including those in Georgia, Texas, Washington, D.C., South Carolina, and North Carolina, have fallen victim to these criminals. They typically ship the stolen items back to their home countries or sell them before leaving the U.S.

According to investigators, these burglars have a knack for devising unique ways to break into homes. They commonly carry heavy-duty tools to circumvent bolted locks and safes. Additionally, there have been reports of burglaries in two-story homes where intruders gain entry through the second floor, taking advantage of the fact that home alarm systems usually only cover the first floor.

While installing an alarm system can be a helpful preventative measure, it's essential to consider other security measures as well. For example, well-lit front and backyards can serve as a deterrent to would-be intruders.

For those with high-value possessions, a heavy-duty safe can be an effective line of defense, especially when bolted to the floor.