Truck Carrying Hazardous Materials Crashes in Tucson, AZ, Releasing Nitric Acid, People Warned to Shelter in Place

Photo by John Herran / ABC 15 Arizona

A truck reportedly carrying hazardous materials overturned and crashed on the I-10 highway in Tucson, Arizona.

Interstate 10 in Tucson was closed in both directions due to a commercial tanker truck rollover that resulted in a hazardous chemical spill.

On Tuesday, the crash occurred at approximately 2:43 p.m. on I-10 near Kolb and Rita Roads, resulting in the closure of the freeway while emergency crews worked to resolve the situation, as reported by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

"The Department's Hazardous Materials Response Unit, along with partner agencies, are working together to mitigate the incident. Out of an abundance of caution, first responders are working to evacuate a perimeter around the area of the incident," Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Raul Garcia Jr said when speaking to The Arizona Republic.

Based on information from both the Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Tucson Fire department, it has been reported that the truck involved in the crash overturned and released a load of nitric acid.

The response effort involves collaboration between Tucson Fire, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Hazardous Materials Response Unit of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

As a precautionary measure, first responders are evacuating individuals in the vicinity of the crash.

UA Tech Park is presently undergoing an evacuation, and the Vail Unified School District has declared the cancellation of all after-school programs, according to recent reports.

The wind speed is currently measured at approximately 25-35 mph.

A 'shelter in place' advisory is currently in place for all individuals residing within a one-mile radius of the crash site.

It is strongly recommended that everyone in the affected area switch off any equipment, such as heaters and air conditioning units, that could draw in outside air.

This encompasses the following individuals:

Those residing east of the crash up to Houghton Road

Those residing west of the crash up to Kolb Road

Those residing north of the crash up to Valencia Road

Those residing south of the crash up to Voyager Road

At present, the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality is in the process of assessing whether an enlargement of the radius for sheltering in place is necessary.

According to reports, a truck has overturned in the median, and no updates on the well-being of the truck operator are available as of yet.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reported that the closure is a result of a hazmat spill linked to the accident.

Tucson Fire department is currently at the site, and the authorities have warned that the closure will last for an extended period.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash that happened at approximately 3 p.m. has resulted in the closure of both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 in the vicinity of South Kolb Road.

Commuters are advised to seek alternative routes to steer clear of the affected area and the expected congestion.

There is currently no set timeframe for the reopening of the lanes, as reported by ADOT.

Stay updated on the latest developments by checking the ADOT traffic map or dialing 511.

This is a developing story and updates will be issued accordingly as more information is disclosed.