U.S. to Test First-Ever Bird Flu Vaccine on Poultry to Counter Historic Outbreak as Flu Spreads to Mammals

Photo by Ben Moreland on Unsplash

United States health officials are preparing to test a poultry vaccine to address the most severe bird flu outbreak on record, which has prompted concerns from a number of people about potential transmission to humans.

The Department of Agriculture is currently working on an improved vaccine and anticipates commencing trials in the near future. However, no specific timeline has been provided yet.

The trial process is expected to take a minimum of three months once it has commenced.

Although the process of licensing animal vaccines can take years, certain steps can be expedited during emergencies.

With the avian flu strain now affecting not only birds but also otters and foxes, concerns have heightened in recent weeks.

The World Health Organization issued a stark warning this week, emphasizing the urgent need for global readiness in the face of a potential human bird flu pandemic.

The organization noted that the recent transmission of the flu from birds to mammals represents a significant step toward human transmission, heightening the risk of a major outbreak.

The avian influenza outbreak has already caused the death of over 58 million birds, either through infection or deliberate euthanasia, to contain the spread of the flu.

To prevent the highly contagious bird flu from spreading, entire flocks of poultry have been eliminated when even a single case is detected.

According to Erin Spackman, a USDA virologist specializing in avian influenza vaccines, "There are a lot of moving parts to this kind of testing. And some of it is just pure logistics of getting everything in place to do the testing, getting the vaccines that are updated, getting things from parties that are involved, different manufacturers."

Although not always necessary for animal vaccinations, undergoing USDA licensing provides an initial impartial assessment of a vaccine's efficacy.

Mike Stepien, a representative for the USDA, stated that numerous considerations come into play when deciding to vaccinate animals.

Although several animal vaccines are in development, the specific vaccinations to be employed in testing remain undisclosed.

Although shots have been used in the past to prevent avian flu, the USDA has yet to approve a vaccine for the highly pathogenic strain.

The low pathogenicity type, which is often found in wild birds, typically presents with little to no symptoms.

However, the highly contagious nature of the highly pathogenic variety can prove devastating to domestic poultry.

The flu has reportedly spread to various mammals, such as sea lions, foxes, opossums, and bears, causing concern for the WHO.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the risk to humans is currently deemed low, but preparation for potential changes must be made.

Although infection in humans is infrequent, the mortality rate is approximately 56%.