Two More Trains, One Reportedly Carrying Hazardous Materials, Derail Two Weeks After Ohio Chemical Spill

Photo byEric Whiting / ABC 13 Eyewitness News

Nearly 14 days after an Ohio train derailment led to the release of hazardous chemicals into the air, two trains derailed consecutively on Monday, according to recent reports.

On Monday morning, emergency responders were dispatched to a train derailment in Montgomery County, Texas. A man driving an 18-wheeler was struck by the train and lost his life.

The 18-wheeler was pulled for a distance of half a mile along the tracks in a train crash, resulting in the derailment of a total of 15 train cars.

The Splendora Police Department reported that the train was transporting hazardous materials, leading to the dispatch of crews in protective hazmat suits. However, there were no reports of any leaks from the derailed cars.

Shortly after that incident, a train derailed in Enoree, South Carolina at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Responders from emergency services and CSX Transportation, the operator of the railroad, have arrived at the scene to commence their investigation.

As reported by Fox Carolina, CSX Transportation, the operator of the rail system, and emergency responders are currently on site.

On February 3rd, 50 train cars derailed and caught fire near East Palestine. Out of the 141 total cars, 20 were designated as carrying hazardous materials, with 14 of those being loaded with the chemical vinyl chloride. In an effort to prevent any potential explosions, a controlled burn was carried out.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, air quality samples taken in the region have been deemed safe, with levels below the threshold for concern.

However, local residents have reported that animals in the area are falling ill and passing away.

An Ohio resident who operates a dairy farm near East Palestine reported that several of the foxes on his property have perished due to illness. Additionally, a woman claimed that all her chickens had passed away.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are disclosed by investigators.

