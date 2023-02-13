Concerns Raised About Food Supply After Livestock Die Near Chemical Leak in Ohio, Home to 75,000 Farms

Photo by KDKA / CBS News

Reports indicate that animals are becoming ill and dying in the vicinity of an Ohio train derailment that occurred last Friday, which released toxic chemicals into the air. This has raised concerns about the potential health effects on humans.

The residents of the impacted area are expressing concerns about the incident's potential effects on their beloved pets and livelihoods.

The locals have found it difficult to part with their livestock.

Ohio has approximately 75,000 farms, with nearly 90% being operated by families or individuals. As a result, the livelihoods of many Ohioans are inextricably tied to the success of their agricultural enterprises.

Ohio is a key player in the country's agricultural sector. Agriculture is the leading industry in Ohio, with nearly one in seven jobs in the state related to food production and farming.

This is due in part to the fact that half of the state's land is deemed prime farmland, leading to a wide variety of agricultural commodities being produced, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle, pigs, and chickens.

In addition, Ohio boasts a thriving food processing industry, with products such as cottage cheese, sherbet, ice cream, cheese, apples, and traditional staples like corn and soybeans ranking in the top ten.

However, Ohio's food and agriculture industry could potentially be negatively impacted by the massive chemical leak in East Palestine, Ohio, as some experts claim that the toxic gasses released during the train derailment could possibly spread through the air to affect a large swath of wildlife.

According to a certified fox keeper who resides just outside the evacuation zone, one of his foxes died after the burn.

Taylor Holzer stated that the fox began to cough intensely, became motionless, had liquid diarrhea, and passed away quickly.

Holzer explained that all of his foxes had been experiencing signs of sickness and fatigue since the train derailment that occurred on February 3.

He went on to say that some of his foxes were behaving oddly and appeared very weak.

Several cats and birds belonging to the residents were also showing signs of illness and passing away.

“People’s cats are getting sick and dying, and people’s other birds that they have in their house that they weren’t being able to evacuate either. It’s just, it’s not safe for them,” Holzer added.

Furthermore, a resident claimed to have discovered hundreds of dead fish in a nearby stream.

The affected residents expressed concern about their safety and health and are reluctant to return home.

One person even tweeted about friends who were forced to check back into their hotel rooms due to various health problems such as sickness, lung issues, breathing, and sinusitis problems, saying, “Some of my friends … returned to their homes a day ago and are now leaving—checking back into their hotel rooms. They are experiencing sickness, lung, breathing, and sinusitis problems. Disgusting!”

Although the government and company officials have given the all-clear for residents of East Palestine, Ohio to return home after the catastrophic derailment of a train carrying deadly vinyl chloride last week, many remain hesitant.