Officials Probing if Toxins from Train Derailment Spilled into Ohio River, Drinking Water Source for 5 Million People

Photo by KDKA / CBS News

On Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia claimed that chemicals from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday may have contaminated the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.

“There were chemicals that went into the Ohio River, and immediately the people of Weirton acted and acted promptly and everything to basically shut down and transfer over to an alternate supply source for their water,” Gov. Justice said.

Governor Justice emphasized that officials acted swiftly and with a great deal of caution.

"We had a lot of people jumping in, whether it was our DEP or the Emergency Management Division, the DHHR, the National Guard, all began offering support and help. We feel like everything is fine here,” Gov. Justice added.

Governor Justice stated that further information will be provided as they progress.

According to Weirton Water Board Director Butch Mastrantoni, since the derailment occurred, they've increased the testing samples in the water.

On Tuesday afternoon, a new chemical component was discovered in the river water. Upon testing, it was determined not to be vinyl chloride, but rather, a secondary chemical.

"We monitored the situation throughout the evening and took the necessary mitigation to make sure it didn't get into our water supply," Mastrantoni said. "All our testing has proven that it's non-detectible in our system. So we were able through our treatment regime and our mitigation to keep that constituent out of our finished water supply that we provide to our customers."

Mastrantoni states they'll keep on testing at an intensified rate, but that everything is back to how it used to be and the water is safe to use.

In East Palestine, Ohio EPA officials reported that materials did come into the waterway, and actions were swiftly ordered to minimize that.

But detections have demonstrated it to be safe enough to drink as residents head back home.

“To ensure that the contaminants in the water were at safe levels. Yes, there were detections, but they remained at the same levels. And we want to ensure that happens,” said Kurt Kollar from the Ohio EPA.

After the Ohio train derailment, numerous train cars ruptured, leading to the leakage of vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate chemicals. These chemicals are commonly used in the production of plastics and resins.

While low levels of butyl acrylate were discovered in samples taken from the Ohio River, the affected areas are currently located far upstream of Cincinnati.

It is important to note that butyl acrylate - a colorless liquid with a fruity odor - exposure can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, and upper respiratory system. Additionally, individuals may experience sensitization dermatitis and difficulty breathing.

The Ohio River not only provides drinking water for over five million individuals, but it also harbors a diverse population of around 160 species of fish.

Local residents have raised concerns about dead fish found in nearby streams.

Despite the contamination of surface water, city officials have ensured that the well water is safe for consumption.

“Groundwater wells are designed to not take in, we don’t have surface water intakes. Nor are your wells at your home. So by design, they’re protected away from the surface water or any material that would be deposited in the train rail accident," said Kurt Kollar with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Emergency Response.