Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, Dying

Reports indicate that animals are becoming ill and dying in the vicinity of an Ohio train derailment that occurred last Friday, which released toxic chemicals into the air. This has raised concerns about the potential health effects on humans.

Taylor Holzer, the proprietor of a dairy farm located just beyond the evacuation boundaries in East Palestine, informed WKBN that some foxes he cares for on his estate have fallen fatally ill.

“Out of nowhere, he just started coughing really hard, just shut down, and he had liquid diarrhea and just went very fast,” Holzer spoke to the outlet about one of his animals.

According to him, some individuals have been experiencing symptoms such as teary eyes and swollen faces, and have been abstaining from food for an unusually long time.

“Smoke and chemicals from the train, that’s the only thing that can cause it because it doesn’t just happen out of nowhere,” Holzer added. “The chemicals that we’re being told are safe in the air, that’s definitely not safe for the animals … or people.”

On Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia announced that chemicals from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday had contaminated the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia, which supplies water to over 5 million people and is home to around 160 species of fish.

Fifty cars on a Norfolk Southern Railroad train bound for Pennsylvania derailed, spilling a lethal mix of chemicals that included the highly toxic vinyl chloride and hydrogen chloride.

Exposure to the fumes of vinyl chloride can cause a range of adverse health effects such as dizziness, nausea, headache, and respiratory problems, according to environmental engineering expert Ashok Kumar from the University of Toledo, as reported by ABC News.

According to Professor Kevin Crist, director of Ohio University's Air Quality Center, the said chemical has been linked to various forms of cancer, including liver cancer and other organ malignancies.

“Breathe those in under heavy concentrations, and it’s really bad for you,” Crist said. “It’s like an acid mist. It’s not something that you want to be around in high concentrations.”

To prevent the possibility of a massive explosion, officials conducted a controlled burn in the vicinity, thus avoiding a potentially catastrophic tanker failure.

According to James Justice, an official from the Environmental Protection Agency, the agency has been conducting continuous air-monitoring tests, which have not revealed any toxic hazards. Based on these results, residents were given the green light to return to their homes after a three-day mandatory evacuation this week.

Despite this reassurance, concerns remain high as scattered reports of dead animals far beyond the initial evacuation area persist.

“My video camera footage shows my chickens were perfectly fine before they started this burn, and as soon as they started the burn, my chickens slowed down and they died,” stated Amanda Breshears of North Lima. “If it can do this to chickens in one night, imagine what it’s going to do to us in 20 years.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has provided an updated information sheet on vinyl chloride. According to this document, studies on humans and animals have revealed a correlation between vinyl chloride exposure and elevated rates of liver, lung, and other forms of cancer.

“Being exposed to vinyl chloride can affect a person’s liver, kidney, lung, spleen, nervous system, and blood. People exposed to [extremely high] levels … may have an increased risk of miscarriage and birth defects. Damage to male sperm-producing organs has occurred in laboratory animals.”