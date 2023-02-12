East Palestine, OH

Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, Dying

Eden Reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgrDe_0kl60A0Y00
Photo byWKBN / New York Post

Reports indicate that animals are becoming ill and dying in the vicinity of an Ohio train derailment that occurred last Friday, which released toxic chemicals into the air. This has raised concerns about the potential health effects on humans.

Taylor Holzer, the proprietor of a dairy farm located just beyond the evacuation boundaries in East Palestine, informed WKBN that some foxes he cares for on his estate have fallen fatally ill.

“Out of nowhere, he just started coughing really hard, just shut down, and he had liquid diarrhea and just went very fast,” Holzer spoke to the outlet about one of his animals.

According to him, some individuals have been experiencing symptoms such as teary eyes and swollen faces, and have been abstaining from food for an unusually long time.

“Smoke and chemicals from the train, that’s the only thing that can cause it because it doesn’t just happen out of nowhere,” Holzer added. “The chemicals that we’re being told are safe in the air, that’s definitely not safe for the animals … or people.”

On Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia announced that chemicals from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday had contaminated the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia, which supplies water to over 5 million people and is home to around 160 species of fish.

Fifty cars on a Norfolk Southern Railroad train bound for Pennsylvania derailed, spilling a lethal mix of chemicals that included the highly toxic vinyl chloride and hydrogen chloride.

Exposure to the fumes of vinyl chloride can cause a range of adverse health effects such as dizziness, nausea, headache, and respiratory problems, according to environmental engineering expert Ashok Kumar from the University of Toledo, as reported by ABC News.

According to Professor Kevin Crist, director of Ohio University's Air Quality Center, the said chemical has been linked to various forms of cancer, including liver cancer and other organ malignancies.

“Breathe those in under heavy concentrations, and it’s really bad for you,” Crist said. “It’s like an acid mist. It’s not something that you want to be around in high concentrations.”

To prevent the possibility of a massive explosion, officials conducted a controlled burn in the vicinity, thus avoiding a potentially catastrophic tanker failure.

According to James Justice, an official from the Environmental Protection Agency, the agency has been conducting continuous air-monitoring tests, which have not revealed any toxic hazards. Based on these results, residents were given the green light to return to their homes after a three-day mandatory evacuation this week.

Despite this reassurance, concerns remain high as scattered reports of dead animals far beyond the initial evacuation area persist.

“My video camera footage shows my chickens were perfectly fine before they started this burn, and as soon as they started the burn, my chickens slowed down and they died,” stated Amanda Breshears of North Lima. “If it can do this to chickens in one night, imagine what it’s going to do to us in 20 years.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has provided an updated information sheet on vinyl chloride. According to this document, studies on humans and animals have revealed a correlation between vinyl chloride exposure and elevated rates of liver, lung, and other forms of cancer.

“Being exposed to vinyl chloride can affect a person’s liver, kidney, lung, spleen, nervous system, and blood. People exposed to [extremely high] levels … may have an increased risk of miscarriage and birth defects. Damage to male sperm-producing organs has occurred in laboratory animals.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Health# Democrats# Republicans# Economy

Comments / 11

Published by

Providing you with a unique take on current events. Follow me now!

Seattle, WA
16K followers

More from Eden Reports

Idaho State

Rural Oregon Counties' Efforts to Secede from 'Radical' Urban Areas Gain Momentum With 'Greater Idaho' Bill Passage

The Idaho House of Representatives has passed a bill known as the "Greater Idaho" bill, which seeks to expand the state's territory by moving the Oregon-Idaho border to encompass a significant portion of Eastern Oregon.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

Half a Million Residents Have Fled California in Only Two Years as Exodus Continues, Most Say They Can't Afford Housing

According to the latest census figures, California's population has decreased by over 500,000 people in the past two years, which is significantly higher than the 143,000 residents lost by New York state during the same time frame.

Read full story
223 comments
Newark, DE

FBI Privately Searched, Retrieved Materials from Biden's Document Stash at the University of Delaware

According to a source familiar with the investigation, the FBI has carried out two searches at the University of Delaware as part of the inquiry into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, as reported by CNN.

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

Pete Buttigieg Says Ohio Train Derailment is Trump's Fault Amid Criticism for Waiting 10 Days to Address the Incident

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg partially attributed the recent train derailment, which involved the transportation of hazardous materials in Ohio, to the Trump administration's decision to roll back a relatively obscure safety regulation.

Read full story
1340 comments
Texas State

After Devoting $4B to Border Control Since 'Biden Won't Take Crisis Seriously,' Texas GOP Aims to Spend an Extra $4.6B

Republican lawmakers in Texas have put forth a proposal that would allocate over $4 billion towards border security to sustain the funding of Operation Lone Star for the first two years of President Biden's term.

Read full story
237 comments

Biden Says Influence Selling Probe Won't Go Far, Hunter's Lawyer Rebuffs GOP Request for Docs Linked to Family Dealings

House Republicans made their initial inquiry into President Biden's family members last week, requesting them to furnish various documents regarding their international business activities.

Read full story
56 comments

Biden's Border Solution: New Program Hides Number of Migrants Entering the Country Through Pre-Legalization Process

The Biden administration has been claiming that border crossings are decreasing, with the White House going as far as to say that Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure the border.

Read full story
101 comments
Texas State

484.5K Migrants Apprehended in Texas Alone So Far in Fiscal Year 2023 - Up 21% from Last Year

The situation at the United States' southern border appears to show little improvement as the White House continues to claim that the border is secure. Record-high numbers of migrants crossed the border into the U.S. in the first few months of 2023. Though the official number of migrants has shown a decrease, this trend is primarily due to a newly-introduced program that permits tens of thousands of migrants to enter the country every month using a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app allowing them to claim legitimized status before entering the country.

Read full story
14 comments

As Seafood Prices Rise, a Startup Claims to Have Engineered Plant-Based Salmon That's Just Like the Real Thing

In the final quarter of 2022, prominent seafood producers experienced a significant decline in profits due to a combination of factors including rising costs and decreased consumption resulting from inflation.

Read full story
2 comments
Redondo Beach, CA

'Crime Tourism': International Burglary Gangs Raiding High-End Residential Communities With Lax Criminal Justice Laws

Law enforcement officials are cautioning the public about an alarming trend known as "burglary tourism," which involves proficient thieves from foreign countries traveling to the United States with the intention of committing theft.

Read full story
51 comments
East Palestine, OH

Attorney Representing East Palestine Families Urges Them to Hold Off on Accepting Payment from Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Rail Company has provided more than $1.2 million in reimbursements to individuals impacted in East Palestine. This substantial amount of financial aid has been distributed to approximately one thousand families, while over thirty businesses were also contacted and offered assistance.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Truck Carrying Hazardous Materials Crashes in Tucson, AZ, Releasing Nitric Acid, People Warned to Shelter in Place

A truck reportedly carrying hazardous materials overturned and crashed on the I-10 highway in Tucson, Arizona. Interstate 10 in Tucson was closed in both directions due to a commercial tanker truck rollover that resulted in a hazardous chemical spill.

Read full story
6 comments
East Palestine, OH

Woman Discovers All Her Chickens Dead 10 Miles from East Palestine, Ohio, Questions Controlled Chemical Release

An Ohio woman recently found all of her chickens perished 10 miles from East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a recent train derailment carrying hazardous materials that led to the release of a number of toxic chemicals after officials conducted a controlled burn of the materials, Upward News reports.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Quebec Tells NYC Mayor to Halt Free Migrant Busing to Canada as Influx of New Students Equals to 13 New Schools

The government of Canada's second-most populated province is urging Mayor Eric Adams to halt his assistance in facilitating illegal migration into the country, the New York Post reports.

Read full story
82 comments
East Palestine, OH

Concerns Raised About Whether Chemicals Released in Ohio Train Derailment Could Spread Across East Coast States

Authorities have reassured residents that it is safe to return to their town in northeastern Ohio following a train derailment that caused a hazardous materials fire and raised concerns of a possible explosion.

Read full story
6 comments

Bill Gates Says AI Can Be a Tool to Combat 'Digital Misinformation' and 'Political Polarization'

Bill Gates stated in a recent interview with the German news outlet Handelsblatt that AI can serve as a means to fight against "digital misinformation" and "political polarization."

Read full story
16 comments

U.S. to Test First-Ever Bird Flu Vaccine on Poultry to Counter Historic Outbreak as Flu Spreads to Mammals

United States health officials are preparing to test a poultry vaccine to address the most severe bird flu outbreak on record, which has prompted concerns from a number of people about potential transmission to humans.

Read full story
7 comments

Tucker: Biden Said There Would Be No Nord Stream Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine Before it Blew Up

During a recent "Tucker Carlson Tonight" segment, Carlson raised questions about the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline. "Before the war in Ukraine even began...the number two at the State Department and President Joe Biden threatened to blow up the Nord Stream pipeline," Tucker said.

Read full story
63 comments
Montgomery County, TX

Two More Trains, One Reportedly Carrying Hazardous Materials, Derail Two Weeks After Ohio Chemical Spill

Nearly 14 days after an Ohio train derailment led to the release of hazardous chemicals into the air, two trains derailed consecutively on Monday, according to recent reports. On Monday morning, emergency responders were dispatched to a train derailment in Montgomery County, Texas. A man driving an 18-wheeler was struck by the train and lost his life.

Read full story
133 comments
Ohio State

Concerns Raised About Food Supply After Livestock Die Near Chemical Leak in Ohio, Home to 75,000 Farms

Reports indicate that animals are becoming ill and dying in the vicinity of an Ohio train derailment that occurred last Friday, which released toxic chemicals into the air. This has raised concerns about the potential health effects on humans.

Read full story
118 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy