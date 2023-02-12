U.S. Military Shooting Down UFOs Over North America a 'Distraction' from Something Much Bigger, People Claim

Photo by Peter Gargiulo on Unsplash

On February 10, a UFO was reportedly shot down 10 miles off the coast of Alaska, followed by a similar incident on February 11 when a U.S. fighter plane downed a UFO above Canada. Additionally, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down in North American airspace a week prior.

When an unidentified object is spotted in the sky and cannot be easily explained, it is commonly referred to as a UFO.

“The object was flying at an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, had unlawfully entered Canadian airspace, and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight," reported Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand.

The true identity of this object and its possible links to the alleged Chinese "spy balloon" and the downed item in Alaska remain a mystery.

Cedric Leighton, a former US Air Force colonel, offered his insights to CNN, suggesting that the so-called Chinese surveillance balloon should be distinguished from the high-altitude item shot down in Alaska.

Leighton posited that the Alaska UFO might simply be a "weather balloon," lacking the same "connective capability" as the alleged Chinese spy balloon.

Many people have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to discuss the recently reported uptick in UFO sightings in North American air space, with some suggesting that the military action against them may be a distraction from something bigger.

Are all these legit threats or just a distraction? https://twitter.com/livefreesantino/status/1624614225107685376

February 11, 2023

Was The Balloon Just A Distraction From This?

"Don't watch this. Don't watch it." https://twitter.com/redvoicenews/status/1622245317050777600 - Red Voice Media

February 5, 2023

There are no UFOs. We were warned that this would eventually be used as a distraction. Keep your eyes on...what's really going on in the Ukraine/The Bidens. https://twitter.com/DrPeoplekind/status/1624631409309782016

February 11, 2023

All this happening in the sky would not have happened if Trump were President. Most likely a distraction. Multi-task, people. There's something they don't want us paying attention to. https://twitter.com/ReeeeeAllie7/status/1624595230153494530

February 11, 2023

Whatever new Biden scandal is brewing must be a doozy. They’re going all in on the distractions. https://twitter.com/Brash_1/status/1624521635796512768 February 11, 2023

The true nature of the recent UFO sightings remains shrouded in mystery, with conflicting reports emerging at an alarming pace. Despite the confusion, there seems to be mounting speculation about the underlying motive behind these unusual events.