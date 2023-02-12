Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and Snowy

Photo by Associated Press / Daily Mail

Migrants who are being transported to Canada from New York City are expressing apprehension about the cold climate in the northern neighboring country, the Daily Mail reports.

Some have even chosen to return to the United States, despite receiving a free ride paid for by taxpayers.

The asylum seekers are originally from Latin America but are being transported from New York City due to a recent outflow of migrants from states like Texas and Florida.

Republican leaders in these states have started to crack down on border crossings after they skyrocketed to record highs during President Joe Biden's first two years in office.

Despite initially being welcomed into New York City with open arms, the migrants have recently expressed dissatisfaction with a new shelter proposed by Mayor Eric Adams. The shelter's limited amenities have been cited as a cause for concern by the migrants, particularly after having been accommodated in lavish, luxury hotels for several months, all at the expense of New York taxpayers.

NYC's mayor, who has been grappling with the issue of an abnormal outflow of travelers since taking office last year, was prompted to take action following the criticisms.

He announced last week that the city would be purchasing bus tickets for newcomers who preferred to reside in Canada.

Nevertheless, recent reports have revealed that some migrants are fleeing New York due to problems such as drugs and homelessness.

Despite initial reports that some of the migrants were leaving due to drug use and homelessness, a number of them have since reconsidered the opportunity. A few have declined the offer altogether, citing concerns about the excessive snow in the country.

Ilze Thielmann, the director of a New York nonprofit that has already assisted in transporting migrants from New York to Montreal, spoke with CBC to provide an explanation for the phenomenon.

She mentioned that a significant number of the migrants had anticipated better job opportunities and access to health care in Canada. In addition, others were deterred by the extremely cold weather conditions.

"They think that there are all these jobs up there," Thielmann, 56, said when discussing the realities currently facing the migrants, many of whom have remained in the U.S. for over a year.

She went on to add that many migrants, who are already tired of the harsh Canadian winter, are choosing to return to New York City instead of enduring another month of these conditions.

"They think they’re going to be able to get asylum very easily up there, and that’s just not the case."

Migrants being bused to Canada are reportedly voicing concern over the cold weather seen in our neighbor to the north, with some even electing to turn back to the US – despite getting a free ride at the expense of taxpayers. via https://t.co/EXt1ilzCVX https://t.co/oEgr5rqDFU — atasteofcreole (@atasteofcreole) February 10, 2023

The quest for additional housing options in NYC remains ongoing, though the mayor has expressed concerns about the city running out of room. Despite efforts to facilitate migration to Canada, many refugees have chosen to remain in NYC, making it challenging for officials to successfully expand housing capacity.