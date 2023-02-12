Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City Council

Photo by Jordan Strowder/Anadolu Agency/Getty

A man who was sentenced to two years in prison for setting fire to a Seattle police precinct during the 2020 Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has submitted a candidacy application to run for the Seattle City Council, the Post Millenial reports.

In March 2022, Isaiah Thomas Willoughby was set free after serving a two-year sentence in prison for igniting a fire outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in the early hours of June 12, 2020. He was also given a three-year period of supervised release. Willoughby had pleaded guilty to federal arson charges.

The Tacoma local, who previously resided in Seattle, has submitted his candidacy to contest against the incumbent Tammy Morales in District 2 of Seattle, who is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

In 2019, Willoughby entered the race for city council in District 1 but later withdrew his candidacy before the August primary.

As per the plea agreement, he was caught on surveillance footage near a heap of debris stacked alongside the wall of the Seattle Police East Precinct, sporting a bright yellow and green hoodie.

Willoughby confessed to using a gas can to douse the debris with gasoline.

In the video, he is seen moving away from the pile momentarily, then returning with an object that he sets ablaze and throws on the debris pile.

After the debris pile caught fire, Willoughby was observed strolling away.

The Department of Justice reports that the blaze charred the structure's exterior but was promptly snuffed out by nearby individuals using fire extinguishers. Additionally, they pulled the burning wreckage away from the building.

Following the release of photographs by the Seattle Police Department of the individual suspected of arson, Willoughby was identified by numerous individuals who had noted his distinctive sweatshirt that bore the emblem of a clothing line that he represented.

Family members of Willoughby subsequently reported to the authorities that he was indeed present in Seattle within the autonomous zone during the incident of the fire.

After the fire incident, Willoughby attempted to distance himself from the arson by deleting some of his social media posts that implicated him.

However, despite his efforts, a few of his Facebook updates still remained where he vilified the police and demonstrated familiarity with the East Precinct building.

According to the Post Millenial, one past social media post reads, "This is why I am on the front lines of this Regime change in America. If you support my parties, then we need you on this. I am burn it down."

The Seattle Police Department reported a 250 percent increase in robberies and murders during the three-week span of the autonomous zone's existence.