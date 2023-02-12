Kamala Harris Raves About Electric School Buses: "Has WiFi And Even USB Outlets...Come On, Imagine!"

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

On Thursday, Kamala Harris visited St. Cloud, Minnesota, to talk about one of her preferred subjects - electric buses.

VP Harris touts the health benefits of electric buses, citing respiratory issues of diesel bus exhaust in high density areas. Notes $5 billion in electric bus investments in first 2 years of of Biden/Harris Administration pic.twitter.com/5L0bMQdwCA — John Croman (@JohnCroman) February 9, 2023

“Every year, gas-powered buses add millions of tons of pollution to our atmosphere, which further accelerates the climate crisis,” Harris remarked. “But there’s a solution to all this – and that solution is parked right over there — these buses. Electric buses.”

“This is a transformative moment,” she continued. “The climate crisis has presented a historic challenge to our nation and to the world. It also presents a historic opportunity to create new jobs; to drive new innovation; to generate prosperity in all communities.”

Harris then went on to discuss the advantages of electric school buses.

“The bus has Wi-Fi and even USB outlets next to every seat. I mean, come on, imagine — you could charge your phone!” Kamala Harris proclaimed.

However, critics claim that electric buses can be an expensive and risky endeavor.

According to official documents, a Proterra electric bus recently caught fire while undergoing charging in a Southern California city, leading the authorities to consider discontinuing the use of these buses on public roads.

While charging, the electric bus experienced a fire, prompting the Foothill Transit agency to assert that electric buses are prohibitively costly to repair.

In the meantime, President Joe Biden's 'infrastructure' proposal directs billions of dollars towards the expansion of electric vehicles and the development of charging stations.

Critics have also voiced concerns about the potential repercussions of using WiFi and USB outlets in school buses, which may drain electric busses batteries and compromise the security of students' devices on the Internet.