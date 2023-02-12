Bill Allowing Gov. DeSantis to Relocate Migrants from Anywhere in the U.S. to Sanctuary Cities Approved by Lawmakers

Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/The Texas Tribune

The Florida House approved a bill on Friday which would enable the state to collect and transfer migrants from any part of the United States, as per Fox 13. The legislation now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis to receive his signature.

The proposed bill seeks to address the legal issues that arose after DeSantis hired a private company to transport 49 migrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard last year, resulting in several lawsuits. It aims to rectify the legal gaps and loopholes in the previous legislation.

The governor's controversial flight to Martha's Vineyard has not only received criticism but has also raised legal concerns. This is because the money used to fund the trip was initially intended for transporting migrants in Florida, not Texas or any other state.

To address this issue, lawmakers are currently deliberating on a bill that specifies the transport of migrants from any location in the U.S.

The proposed legislation also allocates $10 million toward transporting migrants to sanctuary areas.

The bill has already passed the Senate earlier this week.

According to the Senate sponsor of the bill, Blaise Ingoglia, only migrants who express their willingness to go to sanctuary cities and states will be transported.

"The federal government has not only failed but refused to take any action to deal with the over 200% increase in encounters at the border," declared State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R- Spring Hill). "In fact, this administration has taken steps to make the problem worse. The state of Florida is not, and never will be, a sanctuary state. It’s time for those sanctuary cities to put their money where their mouth is."

However, Democrats argue that the bill is merely a political tactic that exploits individuals at the cost of Florida taxpayers.

"I don’t know why we are singling them out. We are making them feel uncomfortable," stated Democrat Sen. Lori Berman. "It’s basically a political ploy that we are doing here in the state of Florida."

While the Florida House of Representatives has granted Governor Ron DeSantis greater authority to relocate migrants to any state within the country, it remains uncertain whether this measure will ultimately be effective in achieving its intended goals.