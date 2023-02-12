A Day After Shooting Down Unknown Object Over Alaska, U.S. Military Downs UFO Over Canada - Where are They Coming From?

Photo by Peter Gargiulo on Unsplash

Recent reports indicate that the Biden administration was monitoring a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada, which was later identified by NORAD in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Canada announced that the object had been shot down by the U.S. military.

"Military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activities," the statement reported. "NORAD confirms that we have positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada."

"While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions," the statement continued.

A NORAD representative said that they are currently keeping track of "an unidentified airborne object in Northern Canada". However, they did not disclose any further details regarding its whereabouts or country of origin.

In a subsequent announcement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau disclosed that the object in question had been successfully taken down.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

Trudeau said he had a talk with President Joe Biden on Saturday about the matter.

I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

On Friday, the Pentagon reported that an unidentified object entered U.S. airspace undetected, but was later shot down by the United States over northern Alaska.

Last week, the United States intercepted a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, which had traveled from Alaska to Montana and continued flying across the country for multiple days before being taken down.

Following three consecutive incidents in which the U.S. military shot down unknown objects entering North American airspace, concerns have arisen about their origin and purpose. Questions remain about what exactly the military is targeting, as well as the reason for multiple reports of unidentified objects over the last two weeks. It is unclear if these objects are being sent intentionally or if the reports themselves are accurate. As of now, only speculation exists without concrete answers.