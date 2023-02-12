Joe Biden: “Every Time I Hear ‘The President of the United States,’ I Look Around and Say ‘Where is He?'”

Photo by Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Friday, President Joe Biden hosted the National Governors Association Winter Meeting at the White House and was accompanied by Kamala Harris in the East Room.

During the meeting, Biden discussed passing legislation that was enacted years ago by the Obama Administration.

“We passed a little thing that was a trillion, 800 billion dollars called the Recovery Act,” Biden announced, talking about legislation signed by Barack Obama in 2009.

Then, he faced New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and said, "Every time I hear ‘the president of the United States,’ I look around and say ‘Where the hell is he?'”

After Joe Biden hinted that he still can't believe he's the President of the United States, conservatives took it as an opportunity to mock him on Twitter.

Ian Haworth, a columnist for the Washington Examiner, tweeted, "Me too, Joe," while Tom Spencer, an attorney, and member of the Federalist Society, wrote, "So do we."

Young America Foundation's senior social media manager, Brett Eazell, chimed in with, "We all wonder the same thing. Every day is a new day for Joe."

GOP rapid response staffer Jake Schneider commented, "That's also what I've been saying these past couple of years."

National Review's Claude Thompson added to the chorus, calling Biden's remarks "UNINTENTIONAL PUNCH LINES."

At 80 years old, Biden is the oldest President to ever occupy the White House and has been trailing in recent polls against former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in hypothetical 2024 matchups.

He is expected to announce whether he plans to seek re-election early this year.