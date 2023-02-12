Brazil Makes Mandatory Childhood Vaccinations a Condition for Receiving Government Aid for Poor Families

Photo byYouTube / TV Brasil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced that parents will need to provide proof of their children's vaccination to continue receiving benefits from the Bolsa Familia program.

Bolsa Familia is a government-funded social welfare initiative that aims to assist the most economically disadvantaged families in Brazil.

“The Bolsa Família is coming back, and it is coming back with something important; it is coming back with conditions. The children have to be in school. If they are not in school, the mother loses the benefit,” Lula announced.

“The children have to be vaccinated. Suppose they don’t have a vaccination certificate. In that case, the mother will lose the benefit," Lula added during the inauguration of the ophthalmology and diagnostic units of the Super Carioca Health Center in Benfica, Rio de Janeiro.

Lula had previously stated during his campaign that vaccination could be mandatory.

However, it is unclear if the COVID-19 vaccine will be required for children or if only the standard vaccinations listed in the child vaccination calendar will be mandated.

The president made references to both the COVID-19 vaccine and the upcoming children's vaccination campaign, where supporters like Zé Gotinha and Xuxa Meneguel will participate.

“Now the Zé Gotinha campaign will begin. We can’t hesitate; we can’t play around. It is a question of science. If there are ten covid vaccines, 50 to take, I will take as many as necessary because I like my life. I think everyone has a duty to their children’s life, take them [to vaccinate] at the right age,” Lula remarked.

Although Health Minister Nísia Trindade addressed the crowd, she refrained from disclosing which specific vaccines would be mandatory.

“Vaccination is a child’s right,” Nísia proclaimed about the requirement of proof of vaccination to obtain Bolsa Família.

Child vaccination rates for diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, and tuberculosis have significantly dropped since 2015. Figures from 2021 indicate that polio vaccination coverage did not reach the recommended 95% target, with less than 70% of children receiving the necessary dosage.

The Bolsa Família will continue to offer financial support of R$600, with an additional R$150 for each child under 6.

