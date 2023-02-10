U.S. Pioneered Hot Air Balloon Weapons Similar to Chinese Spy Balloon - US Ideas May Have Helped Make it, Senators Say

Photo by Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

The aftermath of the Chinese spy balloon incident continues to raise questions. There is still confusion surrounding how a massive surveillance device, equivalent in size to three buses, was able to enter U.S. airspace undetected.

Republican senators say that the recovered parts of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the U.S. for a week were found to be inscribed in English, indicating that this spy balloon may have been a patchwork of components, some of which were of Western origin. As such, U.S. government officials believe there is a possibility that U.S. manufacturing played a part, albeit indirectly, in its assembly.

During a classified briefing with senators on Thursday, Republican senators stated that administration officials did not rule out the possibility that U.S. manufacturing played a role in building the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon.

It's important to note that the United States has been at the forefront of using hot air balloons as weapons.

In an effort to stay ahead of the competition from China and Russia, the Pentagon developed a new plan to use high-altitude balloons as a part of its extensive surveillance network.

These inflatables, flying at an altitude of 60,000 to 90,000 feet, can be used to track hypersonic weapons.

Tom Karako, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, emphasizes the advantages of using high or very high-altitude platforms for their endurance, maneuverability, and versatility to carry multiple payloads.

In the past two years, the Pentagon has spent $3.8 million on these projects and plans to allocate $27.1 million in the fiscal year 2023 for continued development.

The Department of Defense has been conducting tests with high-altitude balloons and solar-powered drones to gather data and provide communication support to ground forces, as well as to tackle satellite issues.

The Pentagon is gradually transitioning the balloons projects to military services for data collection and transmission to aircraft.

During a confidential meeting on Thursday with representatives from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Department of Defense (DOD), and the State Department, Senators Josh Hawley and Dan Sullivan both expressed that the issue of American companies potentially aiding in the construction of China's surveillance balloons was brought up during the briefing, however, the officials present were unable to provide a clear answer.

"American companies shouldn't be helping build spy satellites that are used against their own citizens," Sullivan stated when speaking to reporters at the Capitol after the briefing. "Maybe there's nothing to be said about that, but somebody asked about it, and nobody, nobody in that briefing said, 'oh, it's not a problem.'"

"I don't think there was any definitive answer on that. But…the question was asked by a senator and, you know, I think that that's, that's a very, a very disturbing possibility," Hawley said.

"Obviously, the other thing that it made was crystal clear from this briefing was how unprepared, totally unprepared the administration and frankly, the Pentagon was for this to happen," he added.

"And listen, they've already made it public that we've known that there have been previous balloon flights over U.S. territories and, of course, the United States in years past. They knew that already, and yet they had nothing prepared to deal with this espionage balloon that came right over the United States. I mean, it's really it is, it is an incredible, incredible lack of planning. And frankly, I think major, major lapses of judgment," Hawley continued.

Fox News confirmed that the Chinese balloon was equipped with western-made parts, displaying English writing, as per a source who was privy to a classified briefing on Thursday.

The State Department, however, issued a statement earlier that day, claiming that they have reason to believe that the manufacturer of the balloon has a direct connection to the Chinese military and is recognized as an approved vendor by the People's Liberation Army (PLA). This information was published on an official procurement portal for the PLA.