Airbnb Repeals Ban on Anti-Human Trafficking Activist's Parents, Claims it Was a "Mistake"

Eden Reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0F8t_0khQyD2t00
Photo byFacebook/Lauren Southern

Airbnb, a widely used short-term housing and vacation rental service, acknowledged that it made a "mistake" in its recent ban of conservative provocateur Lauren Southern's parents from utilizing its service for a romantic getaway trip.

In April 2019, Southern unveiled her documentary which shed light on the human trafficking business operating in Africa and Spain. The film documented how traffickers were transporting a staggering 500 people daily, making this a highly profitable venture, similar to the drug cartels operating along the United States border.

The following month, YouTube and Google took down her documentary exploring the European border crisis.

Southern, a far-right content creator previously employed by the conservative Canadian media outlet Rebel News, claims that Airbnb informed her parents that they were prohibited from renting a property for a romantic getaway due to her political activity.

Airbnb had previously banned Southern, and now they have extended the ban to include her parents, which raises concerns about the legality of this move. Under the law, parents are not accountable for the actions of their children. According to Southern, her parents had never been involved in any political activities.

Southern announced the ban on Twitter this Tuesday, stating, "My parents just got banned from AirBnB for being related to me. They have never booked anything for me. They do not represent me in any way. They aren't publicly political in any way."

She inquired, "How is this sane in any way @Airbnb[?]"

Southern also shared an image of the official notification that her parents received after attempting to book their vacation.

It said, "We’ve removed you from the Airbnb platform because your account is closely associated with a person who isn’t allowed to use Airbnb. This means you’ll no longer be able to book reservations on Airbnb."

"For the safety of our community, we may remove accounts that are closely associated with people who aren’t allowed to use Airbnb," the notice added.

Southern issued a follow-up tweet in defense of her parents, asserting that they were not involved in any political activism.

She wrote, "My parents are some of the sweetest people I know. They were just planning a romantic getaway, they aren't political activists."

Southern also criticized the company, saying, "All I've learned is that if governments and corporations can't shut you up by harming you, they'll now go for your families."

The tweets caused a stir on Twitter and garnered significant attention, with the initial tweet being seen by over 8 million individuals.

In response, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" producer, Gregg Re, attempted to obtain clarification from the company.

He confirmed Southern's claims and reported that the company informed him it had reversed its decision on Wednesday.

"Update: @Airbnb tells me it was a ‘mistake’ to ban Lauren's family members. Decision ‘reversed.’ They say Lauren is still banned, although the spokesman did not explain why. He says that's forthcoming in an email. Also, he denied Jay Carney is targeting political dissidents."

Southern, however, vehemently denied that the reversal was a mistake. She took to Twitter to express her thoughts, stating, "My parents never appealed the decision. They’re trying to make this look like a mistake due to bad PR. It was not. They just miscalculated how far they could go. How about the truth for a change?"

Southern went on to say, "The only thing they’re sorry for is negative press. “Oops my hand slipped, and I tracked down a political activist's parents and specifically banned them while citing association to their daughter - my bad!”

The verdict on whether the ban was a mistake or not remains unclear, but the incident has instilled fear in many, who now wonder if they could be banned from renting out a place to stay due to their associations or affiliations. Some believe this could lead to a slippery slope.

Southern continues, "Further context: I was banned years ago for my politics and "affiliations" as well. How many degrees of "affiliations" can AirBnB realistically ban people for? Will friends of my parents now be banned? Cousins? Second cousins? (yes I appealed, it went nowhere)."

