Biden Gets Booed by His Own Party After Saying We'll Need Oil and Gas for Another Decade as Republicans Cheer

During Tuesday's State of the Union address, President Joe Biden's defense of the use of natural gas and oil seemed to result in boos from his own party.

“We’re still going to need oil and gas for a while,” Biden said while discussing the state of America's energy infrastructure.

The comment elicited a round of applause and even a standing ovation from several Republican members of Congress.

The comment elicited jeers and "boos" from some Democratic members of the crowd.

The strong disapproval expressed through "boos" towards Biden's limited support for the use of fossil fuels was noteworthy. It appears to indicate that a considerable number of American leaders aspire for the country to shift towards a completely fossil fuel-free future.

Biden specified that the United States would require the use of fossil fuels for a minimum period of another 10 years.

In his speech, Biden targeted energy corporations, labeling them as "Big Oil", and censured their profits in the face of the fluctuating gas prices that have arisen during his presidency.