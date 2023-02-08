Biden Says the Economy Was So Bad During COVID That Cellphones, Refrigerators Got Laid Off from Their Jobs

Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/GETTY IMAGES

During his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden stated that the disease outbreak's impact on the economy was so severe that even mobile phones and refrigerators were laid off from their jobs.

Biden was referring to the worldwide shortage of chips as he recounted the difficulties faced by struggling electronics and appliances.

“There weren’t enough chips!” Biden said. “Car prices went up. People got laid off. So did everything - from refrigerators to cellphones.”

Biden's Republican critics took this incident as an opportunity to mock and criticize him for his perceived shortcomings.

As per the official White House transcript, Biden's speech intended to mention that the prices of mobile phones and refrigerators had increased, not that they lost their jobs.

However, many Americans believe that the Biden administration's policies have resulted in financial difficulties for actual human beings, not for machines.

Amidst the recent wave of layoffs in the tech industry, the economy only saw a modest increase of 223,000 jobs in December, the lowest growth in two years.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll, 77% of voters believe that the situation in America is either "somewhat" or "very" unfavorable. Additionally, 69% have a negative view of the economy, perceiving it as "fairly" or "very" bad. Furthermore, 56% of respondents disapprove of President Biden's performance in handling his presidential duties.