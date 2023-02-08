Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally Unwell

Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images

In Tuesday's State of the Union speech, President Joe Biden referred to Tyre Nichols, a man beaten to death by five Memphis Police Department officers, as "Tyler Nichols" in front of his grieving parents, who were likely expecting him to honor their son and give a proper recognition of their son's memory.

Multiple observers noticed that Biden said Nichols' name incorrectly.

Biden refers to Tyre Nichols as “Tyler.” pic.twitter.com/ESaBsXgZnp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 8, 2023

According to NPR, five Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of Nichols.

The parents of the victim were in attendance during the speech.

The White House stated that the individuals who were invited to the event were selected because they represented the topics or themes that the President planned to address in his speech or because they embodied the policies of the Biden-Harris Administration that are working for the benefit of the American people.

This was not the first instance of Biden misspeaking during his speech. Previously, Biden said that the disease outbreak had impacted the economy so severely that even mobile phones and refrigerators lost their jobs. He also forgot the name of the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States.

However, this incident has raised concerns among many of Biden's Republican opponents regarding his mental health.

During Biden's State of the Union speech, Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee tweeted , "He's not well."

Many observers noticed that Biden appeared to be speaking quickly and slurring his words.