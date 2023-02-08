'Biden's an Amazing Storyteller,' Jen Psaki Says After He Posts His SOTU Speech Notes Telling Him What to Say

Photo by Screenshot/Rumble/MSNBC

President Joe Biden will give his second State of the Union address to Congress and the American people on February 7, 2023.

Earlier today, in anticipation of Biden's SOTU speech, Jen Psaki, the former White House Press Secretary, appeared on Tuesday's Morning Joe on MSNBC to praise his speaking skills.

"What he needs to do is tell a story," Psaki said. "Joe Biden is an amazing storyteller. I mean, you sit in the Oval Office and he can storytell for six hours."

Psaki said this after Biden posted his State of the Union speech notes on Twitter the day before the address for everyone to see, drawing criticism and mockery from his political opponents.

There is an included reminder in his notes to "PAUSE," with Republican critics saying that they hope he does not say "pause" out loud.

Photo by President Joe Biden / Twitter

Biden's opponents are taking advantage of his State of the Union speech to amplify their criticisms of his perceived shortcomings.

Biden's first SOTU address got fewer views than both Trump's and Obama's, with 38 million viewers tuning in compared to 45.5 million for Trump and 48 million for Obama. This may be due to the fact that it appears that the American population remains discontent with the current state of the country. A substantial two-thirds of the population believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction and a majority hold unfavorable opinions about President Biden's performance in office.

As President Biden prepares to deliver his State of the Union speech, he is facing several scandals. The discovery of classified documents in his possession and allegations of donating them to a university in his home state have drawn parallels to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, where Trump was accused of taking classified documents. Furthermore, there are accusations that Biden permitted the U.S. to be monitored by a hot air balloon and delayed in taking action to bring it down.

Trump is also set to respond to Biden's SOTU address as he gears up for a potential presidential run in 2024.