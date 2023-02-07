'Biden Was Calm, Calculated, Effective, Did the Right Thing' - Sen. Schumer Praises Biden's Response to Spy Balloon

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D - NY) publicly supported President Joe Biden before his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Schumer applauded Biden's handling of the China spy balloon situation.

The surveillance balloon had been flying above key military installations and nuclear silos for over a week before it was finally brought down over the Atlantic Ocean.

It had first entered U.S. airspace over Alaska on the previous Saturday.

Despite being aware of the balloon, the Biden Administration chose to refrain from taking action, and the President instructed officials to wait until Wednesday before shooting it down.

However, the balloon was eventually brought down on Saturday over the Atlantic near the Carolina coast.

Despite the delay in bringing down the balloon, Sen. Schumer insists that Biden did the right thing.

“China sent that surveillance balloon over. The Biden administration was calm, calculated, and effective. They listened to the military experts, and they did the right thing,” Schumer stated.

Chuck Schumer on Chinese spy balloon: "The Biden administration was calm, calculated, and effective … They listened to the military experts, they listened to the intelligence experts and they did the right thing."

On Monday, Biden was asked if the recent discovery of the spy balloon would impact his State of the Union speech.

The president replied, "No."

Laughing, he went on the reiterate that he was not surprised that the balloon flew over the U.S.

Biden's critics continue to demand answers as to why his administration waited so long to shoot it down.

