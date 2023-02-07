'We've Seen Record Wages Go Up' Says Biden's Press Secretary as Wages Fall at the Fastest Pace in 40 Years

Photo by MSNBC / YouTube

President Joe Biden will give his second State of the Union address to Congress and the American people on February 7, 2023.

Earlier today, in anticipation of Biden's SOTU speech, the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, went on to MSNBC's Morning Joe to praise Biden's economic accomplishments, such as record wage and job growth.

"He'll talk about the progress of the last two years," Jean-Pierre said. "Let's not forget that we've seen record wages going up."

Biden's opponents, however, are taking advantage of his State of the Union speech to amplify their criticisms of his perceived shortcomings.

RNC Research reports that, under the Biden Administration's leadership, real wages have fallen at the fastest rate in 40 years.

Biden's first SOTU address got fewer views than both Trump's and Obama's, with 38 million viewers tuning in compared to 45.5 million for Trump and 48 million for Obama. This may be due to the fact that it appears that the American population remains discontent with the current state of the country. A substantial two-thirds of the population believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction and a majority hold unfavorable opinions about President Biden's performance in office.

As President Biden prepares to deliver his State of the Union speech, he is facing several scandals. The discovery of classified documents in his possession and allegations of donating them to a university in his home state have drawn parallels to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, where Trump was accused of taking classified documents. Furthermore, there are accusations that Biden permitted the U.S. to be monitored by a hot air balloon and delayed in taking action to bring it down.

Trump is also set to respond to Biden's SOTU address as he gears up for a potential presidential run in 2024.