Photo by WGN 9 / Ground News

A Morgan Li manufacturing factory suffered severe damage from a huge fire that broke out on Monday morning.

This happened a year following an announcement by the manufacturing company to expand the site for further operations.

The fire broke out at approximately 6 a.m. this morning at the Morgan Li facility located in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue.

The 500,000-square-foot building quickly became fully engulfed, and the flames rapidly spread to surrounding structures.

Fortunately, as the plant was unoccupied at the time, there were no reported injuries.

It is unlikely that the fire was started by a worker as the facility was empty.

As of 12 p.m. on Monday, fire departments continued to be at the location of the fire.

The origin of the fire is currently being investigated.

However, as over 100 food plants have similarly burned down across the country and millions of livestock have lost their lives since President Joe Biden took office, many people have begun to speculate that there may be more to the story.

Some believe that these sudden fires popping up at facilities critical to the proper functioning of the U.S. supply chain may not be accidental.

First food and shipping plants, now manufacturing plants. Is there a pattern?

While the exact cause of all of this remains shrouded in mystery, suspicions and speculations continue to spread among the American public.