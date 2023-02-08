U.S. Investigating if Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered Vital Intel

Eden Reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBUy0_0kel8IlN00
Photo byReuters/Daily Mail

Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon.

A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.

The balloon was described as being 200 feet tall, weighing several thousand pounds, and having a payload equivalent to a commercial jetliner.

The Pentagon alleges that the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States might potentially have been equipped with explosives designed to make it self-destruct after gathering crucial intelligence information.

The Chinese spy balloon entered U.S. airspace over Alaska last Saturday and was observed flying over key military installations and nuclear silos as it traveled across the continental U.S.

Despite being aware of the balloon's presence, the Biden Administration chose to stand down, with the President instructing officials to hold off shooting the balloon until Wednesday.

However, the balloon was eventually shot down on Saturday over the Atlantic near the coast of the Carolinas.

"Because the president decided they wouldn’t shoot it down until he could do so safely, and that meant over water, that afforded us a terrific opportunity to gain a better understanding, to study the capabilities of this balloon," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Critics argue that if what the Pentagon says is true, it could mean that the Biden Administration knew that the balloon was equipped with equipment that could allow it to self-detonate and still allowed it to remain in U.S. air space until it finished getting all of the information it needed.

There are speculations that if the balloon really had exploded, it could have resulted in harm to individuals and structures beneath it, leading some people to raise concerns about why President Biden permitted it to hover above the U.S. for such an extended period.

This is a developing story.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Democrats# Republicans# Joe Biden# Economy

Comments / 1017

Published by

Providing you with a unique take on current events. Follow me now!

Seattle, WA
15K followers

More from Eden Reports

East Palestine, OH

Hazardous Chemicals from Train Derailment Spilled into Ohio River, a Drinking Water Source for Over 5 Million People

On Wednesday, Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia announced that chemicals from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday had contaminated the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

Hazardous Chemical Leak After Ohio Train Derailment Has Pet Owners Concerned as Animals Start Falling Ill, Dying

Reports indicate that animals are becoming ill and dying in the vicinity of an Ohio train derailment that occurred last Friday, which released toxic chemicals into the air. This has raised concerns about the potential health effects on humans.

Read full story
1 comments
Alaska State

U.S. Military Shooting Down UFOs Over North America a 'Distraction' from Something Much Bigger, People Claim

On February 10, a UFO was reportedly shot down 10 miles off the coast of Alaska, followed by a similar incident on February 11 when a U.S. fighter plane downed a UFO above Canada. Additionally, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down in North American airspace a week prior.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and Snowy

Migrants who are being transported to Canada from New York City are expressing apprehension about the cold climate in the northern neighboring country, the Daily Mail reports. Some have even chosen to return to the United States, despite receiving a free ride paid for by taxpayers.

Read full story
253 comments
Seattle, WA

Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City Council

A man who was sentenced to two years in prison for setting fire to a Seattle police precinct during the 2020 Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) has submitted a candidacy application to run for the Seattle City Council, the Post Millenial reports.

Read full story
49 comments
Saint Cloud, MN

Kamala Harris Raves About Electric School Buses: "Has WiFi And Even USB Outlets...Come On, Imagine!"

On Thursday, Kamala Harris visited St. Cloud, Minnesota, to talk about one of her preferred subjects - electric buses. VP Harris touts the health benefits of electric buses, citing respiratory issues of diesel bus exhaust in high density areas. Notes $5 billion in electric bus investments in first 2 years of of Biden/Harris Administration pic.twitter.com/5L0bMQdwCA — John Croman (@JohnCroman) February 9, 2023.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

Bill Allowing Gov. DeSantis to Relocate Migrants from Anywhere in the U.S. to Sanctuary Cities Approved by Lawmakers

The Florida House approved a bill on Friday which would enable the state to collect and transfer migrants from any part of the United States, as per Fox 13. The legislation now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis to receive his signature.

Read full story
84 comments

A Day After Shooting Down Unknown Object Over Alaska, U.S. Military Downs UFO Over Canada - Where are They Coming From?

Recent reports indicate that the Biden administration was monitoring a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada, which was later identified by NORAD in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Read full story

Joe Biden: “Every Time I Hear ‘The President of the United States,’ I Look Around and Say ‘Where is He?'”

On Friday, President Joe Biden hosted the National Governors Association Winter Meeting at the White House and was accompanied by Kamala Harris in the East Room. During the meeting, Biden discussed passing legislation that was enacted years ago by the Obama Administration.

Read full story
3 comments

Brazil Makes Mandatory Childhood Vaccinations a Condition for Receiving Government Aid for Poor Families

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced that parents will need to provide proof of their children's vaccination to continue receiving benefits from the Bolsa Familia program.

Read full story
26 comments

Trudeau Threatens Premiers - He Will Cut Off Healthcare Funding Unless They Agree to Digital Health ID

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is said to have delivered a stark warning to the provincial premiers. According to reports, he has given them an ultimatum: either agree to implement digital healthcare IDs or face the loss of federal healthcare funding.

Read full story
71 comments

Prepare to be Tracked: Digital Real IDs Marked With a Gold Star May Be Mandatory Soon to Access Basic Necessities

The 2005 Real ID Act, which requires U.S. citizens to present more than just a basic driver's license to board domestic flights, was initially scheduled to take effect on May 3, 2023.

Read full story
456 comments

Biden Admin Lied, Seasonally Adjusted Job Numbers: Jan. Lost 2.5M Jobs, Didn’t Gain 500K, New Report Shows

It may come as no surprise to those familiar with the current economic situation that the job gains reported by the Biden administration for January are misleading. According to recent data, the economy did not see an increase of 517,000 jobs but instead a loss of 2.5 million jobs.

Read full story
383 comments

U.S. Pioneered Hot Air Balloon Weapons Similar to Chinese Spy Balloon - US Ideas May Have Helped Make it, Senators Say

The aftermath of the Chinese spy balloon incident continues to raise questions. There is still confusion surrounding how a massive surveillance device, equivalent in size to three buses, was able to enter U.S. airspace undetected.

Read full story
15 comments

Russian Parliament Speaker on Nord Stream Pipeline Attack: "Joe Biden is a Terrorist Who Must be Brought to Justice"

The Speaker of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, labeled U.S. President Joe Biden a "terrorist" following a report by U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh that implicated Washington in the alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines last year.

Read full story
457 comments

Biden Says Voters 'Aren't Going to Pay Attention to Investigations into His Family, Influence Selling Probe Won't Go Far

During a Wednesday interview with PBS, President Joe Biden dismissed the Republican investigation into claims of his family's influence peddling, suggesting that the public doesn't have any interest in it.

Read full story
543 comments

Church of Satan Calls Sam Smith's 'Unholy' Grammy Performance "Nothing Special," Says "Snowflakes" are Offended

The Church of Satan responded to the criticism received from conspiracy theorists and right-wing individuals regarding Sam Smith and Kim Petras's performance at the Grammy Awards.

Read full story
112 comments

Bill Gates Says It's OK for Him to Own 4 Private Jets as He's "The Solution" to Climate Change - Emits 1,760 Tons of CO2

During a recent BBC interview, Bill Gates stated that his use of private jets for travel is acceptable due to the fact that he is making a larger impact on combating climate change than others.

Read full story
113 comments

A CNN Poll Claims a Record Low 72% of Viewers, 43% of Republicans Approved of President Biden's SOTU Address

According to a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, 72% of Americans who viewed President Joe Biden's State of the Union address had a favorable reaction, with 34% expressing a very positive reaction.

Read full story
484 comments

Airbnb Repeals Ban on Anti-Human Trafficking Activist's Parents, Claims it Was a "Mistake"

Airbnb, a widely used short-term housing and vacation rental service, acknowledged that it made a "mistake" in its recent ban of conservative provocateur Lauren Southern's parents from utilizing its service for a romantic getaway trip.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy