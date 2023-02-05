Photo by Netherlands OUT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The Dutch government is proposing to acquire or shut down up to 3,000 farms that don't comply with EU net-zero targets, with a goal of closing 50% of all farms by 2030.

To reduce nitrogen emissions, plans call for the closure of 11,200 farms and a reduction of livestock at 17,600 others.

Leaders dismissed concerns about the potential rise in food prices due to the large-scale expropriation of farmland, stating that they had "no objections" to the shift in agriculture as long as it supported their efforts to address climate change.

Critics argue that the seizure of agricultural land is a power grab meant to worsen the impending food crisis. They point out that humans have been farming for thousands of years without any problems, long before the recent trend of rising temperatures caused by global warming.

Now, the Dutch government has doubled down on its expropriation plans and the farmers are losing hope.

The farmer's summer protests did not have a significant impact on the leaders' decisions regarding their property. If their efforts fail, a large portion of the country's livestock, including cows, pigs, cattle, and dairy farms, may face severe consequences. Approximately 30% of the country's livestock will be affected.

"Our farmers are losing, and the Dutch government is winning the fight," reports Eva Vlaardingerbroek.

Around 3,000 "peak polluters" were given a final chance to shut down by authorities, but they are not going down without making their last stand.

The farmers' new convoy is labeled the 'Big Lie Tour,' but its efforts have yet to be proven successful as the Dutch police have started shooting the protesters.

The police reportedly fired at the demonstration and injured a 16-year-old who was fleeing the scene.

The outcome of whether the farmers will retain their property remains unclear.

However, some speculate that the issue at hand is not related to the environment but rather a matter of control.

The forced collectivization of farms by the Soviet authorities resulted in widespread famine.

Is it possible that history will repeat itself in the near future?