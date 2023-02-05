As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options

Photo by Mary Winchester on Unsplash

In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples.

The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.

In light of this news, Lidl, a leading European grocery chain, plans to decrease meat offerings in its stores and increase the availability of alternative protein sources to support global sustainability initiatives.

At a Berlin "Green Week" event, Christoph Graf, Lidl's purchasing director for the German market, announced that the discount supermarket will strive to phase out meat sales, stating that "there is no second planet."

According to comments reported by the German newspaper Der Spiegel, a grocery executive stated that to meet the demands of a growing global population, meat consumption in the West needs to be reduced.

The executive, Graf, emphasized that the goal is not to dictate how customers live their lives but instead to encourage and motivate them to opt for more plant-based protein options.

He added that by transitioning away from meat, the company would attract the support of younger generations, saying, "I believe that the younger generation is happy when we deal with the topic.”

“If a billion people stop eating meat, I tell you, it has a big impact. Not only does it have a big impact on the current food system, but it will also inspire the innovation of food systems,” Jim Hagemann Snabe, the chairman of German manufacturing giant Siemens, claimed.

Leaders advocate for meat alternatives like plants, algae, cacti, seaweed, and even insects.

Critics argue that the gradual decrease in meat offerings may eventually result in their complete removal, forcing people to turn to less nutritious and unhealthy meat alternatives. They allege that these shortages may not be coincidental and may actually be a strategy to implement the anti-meat agendas that the leaders have been discussing for some time.